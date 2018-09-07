Disaster preparedness workshop

For those who have ever wondered if they are prepared for the possibility of a disaster, the Harlan County Extension Service is offering a workshop on Thursday aimed at teaching people how to prepare for just such an occurrence.

According to Harlan County Extension Agent Jeremy Williams, the workshop will kick off at 6 p.m. with Harlan County Emergency Management Director David McGill conducting the activities.

“With September being National Awareness Month, this is a perfect opportunity to get you and your family prepared for any event,” Williams said.

Williams explained the workshop will not only provide useful information, but there will be door prizes given to some in attendance.

“We’re having this information workshop to inform people so they will, hopefully, be prepared for any event that might come up,” Williams said. “We’ve had some flooding early on this year, and we’ve had some wildfires in the past few years as well as some snow events.”

Williams said the workshop will possibly cover topics such as forming an emergency plan and putting an emergency kit together.

According to the Kentucky Emergency Management website, Kentuckians face many natural disasters throughout the year. Most are weather related, such as tornadoes, flooding, straight-line winds, lightning and winter storms. There is also the possibility of man-made disasters occurring at any time, including hazardous chemical spills and daily personal emergencies. Every business and household should be prepared to face these challenges at any given time.

The website also states although state and local governments are designed to assist the public during a disaster, it is still important to remember preparedness starts at home. People should be aware of conditions and situations that threaten them and their family’s safety.

The workshop is free to the public and will be held at the Harlan County Extension Depot at 110 River Street in Harlan.

“David McGill does a great job, and, hopefully, everybody will come out and gather some great information,” Williams said.

For more information or to register, contact the Harlan County Extension Service at 573-4464.