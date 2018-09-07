Green Dragons sweep Mountain View

After three straight losses to open the season, the Harlan Green Dragons needed a confidence boost. That’s exactly what they got Thursday in a 22-0 win over visiting Mountain View in a game that was called in the second quarter due to lightning.

“This was a great win for us, morale wise,” Harlan coach Colby Goss said. “We really needed to get in the win column. I’m proud of the kids. It was a good team effort. “

Goss credited much of the Dragons’ success on the ground to the offensive front.

“Our offensive line stepped up tonight, especially Joseph Shepherd and Will Cassim,” he said. “When they come to play, we can move the football. Tristan West ran the ball hard and that opened up things for our wings (Tayquan Vick and Donovan Montanaro) outside.”

West opened the scoring for Harlan when he broke free around the right side for a 45-yard touchdown run with 6:13 left in the first quarter. Tayquan Vick added the two-point conversion.

Nick Kirby scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the opening period. Kyler McLendon caught a pass from West for the two-point conversion.

Donovan Montanaro raced 80 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to close the scoring.

Mountain View drove into Harlan territory midway through the second period before lightning stopped play, leading to the game being called.

Harlan plays host to Williamsburg on Tuesday.

———

Harlan was even more dominant in the fifth- and sixth-grade game, improving to 4-0 on the season with a 46-0 rout.

Vince Smith found Jackson Luttrell for a 70-yard scoring pass on the first play of the game. Luttrell went in for the two-point conversion.

Nate Montanaro showed off his versatility on two more scoring plays in the quarter as he ran 37 yards for one touchdowh, then teamed with Cameron Gray for a 62-yard TD pass. Montanaro ran for one two-point conversion and Luttrell added the other as the lead grew to 24-0.

Aiden Lewis and Luttrell each had long runs before Smith went the final 12 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to start a running clock. Luttrell added the two-point conversion for a 32-0 lead.

Luttrell scored on defense in the third quarter as he stripped the ball from a Mountain View ball carrier and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown. Lewis’ two-point conversion made the score 40-0.

Gray scored on a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

Luttrell and Matthew Nunez each had seven tackles and Montanaro added six to lead the Harlan defense in its first shutout of the season