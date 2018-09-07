HCHS students honor classmates hurt in crash

Harlan County High School students released balloons at the season-opening football game in memory of four young women involved in a car crash on Aug. 22 on I-71 near Louisville that killed two and injured two others.

Selena Gilbert, 18, of Wallins, and Tamara Daniels, 20, of Ages, were killed in the crash. The driver, TC Somersall, 17, of Cumberland, is under the care of doctors at the University of Louisville Hospital, along with 15-year-old Cheyenna Shuler. Both teens are students at Harlan County High School. F

Friends and family gathered together at halftime of the game to write messages on balloons and release them in honor of the four girls involved in the crash. They also had a moment of silent for the girls.

“I felt like letting the balloons off was very peaceful. It was a tragedy but it brought the community together,” says Harlan County senior Ilea Kelly.

Banners were also placed on the side of the Harlan County Club House to allow the students to sign their names and to leave messages for the girls to show their love and support.

Updates on the girls have been released. Shuler, a sophomore, is currently in a coma. She has improved a lot with her movements. She is able to move her hands and fingers. They’ve also put a trache in to help her get off the ventilator. Somersall, a senior, was recently released from ICU.

Friends and family ask that you continue to pray for the recovery of the surviving girls. Also, they say don’t forget to pray for the friends and family who lost a loved one.