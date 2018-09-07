Local Sports

Rowe leads Lady Comets in win over Cumberland

Scarlett Rowe scored 18 points as Cawood edged Cumberland 40-35 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Brianna Massey led the host Lady Skins with 19 points.

Cheyanne Rhymer poured in 25 points and Abbi Fields added 18 as Cawood rolled to a 49-12 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Cawood plays at Rosspoint on Tuesday. Cumberland travels to Harlan on Monday.

———

Cawood (40) — Scarlett Rowe 18, Whitney Green 6, Kaylee Clark 6, Taylor Clem 5, Michele Stewart 5.

Cumberland (35) — Brianna Massey 19, Josalyn Lee 9, Brittleigh Estep 4, Destiny Cornett 3.

———

Cawood (49) — Cheyanne Rhymer 25 Abbi Fields 18, Maddi Middleton 6 .

Cumberland (12) — Khloe Cook 6, Abby Sherman 4, Jade Burton 2.

^^^

Balanced attack sends Harlan past Pineville

Ella Karst was one of three Lady Dragons in double figures with 19 points as Harlan defeated Pineville 62-54 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday. Reagan Jones and Peighton Jones added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Harlan fell 45-30 to Middlesboro on Thursday as Reagan Jones scored 11 and Emma Owens added 11.

No information was submitted on the fifth- and sixth-grade games.

———

Harlan (62) — Emma Owens 3, Ella Karst 19, Aymanni Wynn 6, Peighton Jones 11, Reagan Jones 13, Alyssa Gibson 2, Campbell Nunez 2, Faith Hoskins 2, Mallory McNiel 4.

Pineville (54) — Jones 15, Widener 6, Partin 12, A. Howard 18, R. Howard 1, Smith 2.

———

Middlesboro (45) — Marlee Moles 16, Brynlee Foster 13, Emrey Glover 10, Kaylee Lawson 3, Halayah Brown 2.

Harlan (38) — Emma Owens 11, Ella Karst 7, Aymanni Wynn 4, Reagan Jones 16.

^^^

Turner leads Black Mountain In victory over Green Hills

Kaitlyn Turner scored 10 points as Black Mountain rolled past visiting Green Hills 45-14 on Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Alisha Middleton led Green Hills with 10 points.

Hannah Kirby led Black Mountain to a 36-3 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game as she scored eight points

Black Mountain returns to action Monday at home against Wallins. Green Hillswill be at home against Evarts on Tuesday.

———

Black Mountain (45) — Kaitlyn Turner 10, McKenzie Crider 8, Hannah Turner 8, Emma Mulkey 6, Hanna Pace 5, Keonna Morales 4, Autumn Howard 2, Molly Brock 2.

Green Hills (14) — Alisha Middleton 10, Brooke Whitehead 4.

———

Black Mountain (36) — Hannah Kirby 8, Kelsey Cottrell 6, Kristan Pace 6, Angel Hensley 4, Brooke Turner 2, Jayde Parker 2, Raleigh Lawson 2, Aubrey Eldridge 2, Addison Campbell 2, Jaiden Coots 2.

Green Hills (3) — Sarah Boggs 2, Madison Lewis 1.

Noe, Preston power Evarts in a victory over Rosspoint

Kylie Noe poured in 20 points and Ashley Preston added 12 as Evarts defeated Rosspoint 44-18 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action Thursday.

Mallory Long led Rosspoint with nine points.

No information was provided on the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Evarts returns to action Monday at Pineville.

———

Evarts (44) — Kylie Noe 20, Ashley Preston 12, Drucilla Brown 7, Allie Kelly 3, Hayley Huff 2.

Rosspoint (18) — Mallory Long 9, Brianna Howard 2, Chloe McCreary 2, Kaitlyn Daniels 2, Serissa Cox 2, Harleigh Vanover 1.

^^^

Fields scores 18 as Cawood edges James A. Cawood

Abbi Fields scored 18 point as Cawood edged visiting James A. Cawood 27-26 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Leah Davis paced the Trojanettes with 11 points.

———

Cawood (27) — Abbi Fields 18, Cheyanne Rhymer 9.

James A. Cawood (26) — Leah Davis 11, Juleea Smith 5, Madison Daniels 4, Peyton Lunsford 4, Lacey Robinson 2.

^^^

Lady Cats win 2 of 3 against Middlesboro

Rosspoint won two of three games against Middlesboro in middle school basketball action.

Emre Glover scored 13 and Brylee Foster added 11 as the Lady Jackets won 38-28 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Jenna Wilson paced Rosspoint with 10 wins.

Harleigh Vanover scored 11 and Mallory Long added 10 as Rosspoint won 38-24 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Keevie Betts led Middlesboro with 18 points.

Rosspoint won 6-5 in a fourth-grade game.

———

Middlesboro (38) – Emrey Glover-13, Brylee Foster-11, Marlee Moles-8, Kaylee Lawson-6.

Rosspoint (28) – Jenna Wilson-10, Samantha Goshen-8, Paige Phillips-4,Hailey Austin-4, Abigail Gaw-2

———

Rosspoint (38) – Brianna Howard-7, Kaitlyn Daniels-8, Mallory Long-10, Harleigh Vanover-11, Sienna Cox-2.

Middlesboro (24) – Keevie Betts-18, Madison Helton-3, Aieza Hooks-3.

———

Rosspoint (6) — Lacey Short-2, Bryleigh Capps-2, Aubrey Hensley-2

Middlesboro(5) — J. Shoffner-4, K. Betts-1