Riley honored for service

LONDON – Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation presented board member Lonnie Riley with a plaque for 15 years of service.

Riley is founder and director for Meridzo Center, Inc., in Harlan County.

“One of the strengths of our board is the long-term commitment our members have for the region, for economic development and for Kentucky Highlands,” said Jerry Rickett, president & CEO of KHIC. “Lonnie has shown great dedication and commitment to bringing more jobs and opportunity to our area.”

KHIC has created or maintained more than 25,000 jobs in its 22-county service area in Southern and Eastern Kentucky since its founding in 1968.

