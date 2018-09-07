Woman charged with fleeing from police

A woman is facing charges including fleeing from police and tampering with evidence after police received a report she was allegedly in the middle of a roadway.

Moriah Halcomb, 26, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan City Police Officer William Clogston.

According to the citation, police received a complaint that Halcomb was in the middle of a road and had almost fallen in front of multiple cars. Clogston made contact with her near the Sunshine community. When police told her to come and talk, Halcomb attempted to flee.

Police report that they apprehended her and observed what appeared to be a baggie in her mouth. Halcomb spit the baggie into a soda can. Police removed the baggie from the can. The baggie contained suspected methamphetamine, which was sent to the KSP crime lab for identification. Halcomb was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital for treatment due to the possibility she had ingested methamphetamine.

Halcomb was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing and disorderly conduct. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Michael Saylor, 44, of Harlan, was arrested on Wednesday by Harlan City Police Officer George Young. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond;

• Daniel Hall, 40, of Harlan, was arrested on Monday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Denny Jones. He was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree fleeing or evading police. Hall was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple bonds totaling $15,000 secured by 10 percent.