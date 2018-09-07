Wound center wins award for excellence

Harlan ARH Hospital Wound Treatment Center has taken home the RestorixHealth Center of Excellence award.

According to a press release, recipients of this award meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a three-month period.

“This accreditation reaffirms the quality of care that the Harlan ARH Wound Treatment Center provides its patients every day,” said Medical Director Jose Echeverria. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

The Center of Excellence Award is RestorixHealth’s highest honor, which distinguishes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical, operational and financial benchmarks in multiple categories. The categories taken into account include healing outcomes and safety as well as a patient satisfaction rate of at least 95 percent. The Harlan ARH Wound Treatment Center is one of only six centers which have been awarded this designation.

“The Harlan ARH Wound Treatment Center is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds,” states the release. “The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.”

The Harlan ARH Wound Treatment Center provides treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, venous, arterial, pressure, surgical, burns and post traumatic wounds. Many of these wounds are treatable in the two hyperbaric chambers available at the center. Non-wound indications for hyperbaric treatment include delayed radiation injury and osteomyelitis.

According to ARH Cumberland Valley Marketing Manager Elaine Smith, patients come from great distances for treatment, including hyperbaric treatment.

“Hyperbaric chambers are where the patient actually received pure oxygen,” Smith said. “It speeds up the healing of the wounds. It actually provides a more advanced treatment option, and anytime you’re increasing the amount of oxygen, that stimulates the tissue which in turn helps the wounds to heal more quickly.”

A multi-disciplinary team of physicians, nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine staff the center. This approach optimizes patient care while also offering the most advanced healing options.

The center has access to advanced products that enhance healing of chronic wounds, and the providers who practice at the center have received specialty education in the science of wound healing.

The Harlan ARH Wound Treatment Center is located at Harlan ARH Hospital and is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please call 606-573-8234. No referral is needed to be treated at the center. However, the center staff consults closely with primary care physicians as well as specialists who do refer patients to the center.