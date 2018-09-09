HCHS teams place third at Middlesboro

Both Harlan County varsity cross country squads came in third Saturday at the inaugural Crater City Invitational in Middlesboro.

The girls finished a point out of second place, just behind Union (Va.) High School and 39 points behind Middlesboro. Harlan County was led by eighth-grader Cadance Ferguson, who came in fourth with a time of 24:41.31. Ariel Madden (26:14.11) finished 10th, followed by Caitlyn Rice (26:15.90) in 12th. Rounding out the Lady Bears’ results were Abby Vitatoe (20th, 29:22.34), Baili Boggs (21st, 29:27.52), Kassydee Owens (23rd, 30:19.87) and Katelyn Hensley (27th, 32:36.68).

Harlan junior Lucy Bryson came in seventh with a time of 25:47.08. Ella Morton (31:21.65) was 25th.

Middlesboro claimed the top three spots, led by Mallory James with a time of 24:00.21.

The Harlan County boys squad finished 18 points behind second-place Whitley County and 29 points behind Union. Caleb Brock led the Bears’ attack, finishing fifth with a time of 19:23.90. Zack Carmical came in seventh, posting a time of 19:48.18. Daniel Joseph (20:47.05) came in 16th, followed by Cooper McHargue (17th, 20:54.40), Matt Yeary (24th, 22:41.81) and Sean Cooper (25th, 22:55.74).

Charles David Morton came in 20th to lead Harlan with a time of 21:24.52. John Mark Bryson (25:17.43) and Jarrett Austin (31:13.92) came in 36th and 42nd, respectively.

Union’s Nathaniel Hersel won the race with a time of 18:15.14.

The Bears came in second on the boys side in the JV race. Lucas Epperson (22:50.80), Shaun Warren (23:50.30), Breydy Daniels (24:42.46) and James Bailey (24:54.58) finished ninth through 12th, respectively, and Joseph Gordon (31:33.01) came in 17th. Hailey Madden finished fourth among JV girls with a time of 42:20.42.

Haylee Couch (17:58.20) and Lainey Garrett (18:19.21) placed second and third, respectively, in the girls middle school race, and Taylor Clark (22:17.84) finished seventh. Mia Pace (19:13.77) came in fifth for Harlan.

Austin Crain was second among the middle school boys with a time of 13:25.04. He was joined by Andrew Yeary (fourth, 14:32.86) and Aiden Seals (ninth, 19:01.55). Ethan Farley was eighth for Harlan with a time of 18:22.74.

Harlan County’s Kaydie Coots won the elementary school girls race with a time of 13:37.24. Dashawn Smith (9:39.74) won the boys elementary race for the Bears as well, followed by teammate Bradley Brock (9:58.34) in second and Ethan Lewis (13:13.24) in fourth. Harlan’s Brody Owens was third with a time of 11:06.27.

Harlan County will host an all-comers meet Tuesday.