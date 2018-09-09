Portrait presented at school

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

An oil painting of the late Harlan County Schools Superintendent James A. Cawood was presented recently to James A. Cawood Elementary School Principal John Carter for display at his school. Cawood’s daughter, Marion Cawood, made the presentation of the portrait. Ms. Cawood explained that her father had served on the bank’s board during his tenure as superintendent. The Bank of Harlan had commissioned the painting which had been on display at the bank. She said she wanted to share it with the children of Harlan County, adding “This is where it belongs.” Cawood led the school district from 1934 to 1972 and remains the longest tenured of the 18 superintendents who have led the school district.