HCHS homecoming candidates

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise

SENIORS

Senior candidates for the Harlan County High School homecoming ceremony set for Friday include, from left, front row: Selena Smith, Emily Collett, Whitney Hensley, Rhileigh Alred, Phebe McHargue and Katelyn Johnson; back row: Jade Adams, Cameryn Owens, Mahalah Bundy, Nikki Creech, Elizabeth Ball, Breanna Turner, Amber Goodin, Abigail Middleton and McKenzie Bundy; not pictured: Madison Blanton and Abbie Mefford.

FRESHMEN

Freshman candidates include, from left, front row: Natalee Bolin, Alexis Branson, Breanna Bray, Lilly Caballero, Jessica Caudill, Aliyah Cloud, Makayla Cox and Gracie Ewing; back row: Carlye Whitaker, Abigail Wacks, Abigail Saylor, Jacee Rouse, Jaylin Preston, Ariel Madden and Akera Gist; not pictured: Hannah Day, Jalyn Deal and Destiny Lewis.

SOPHOMORES

Sophomore candidates include, from left, front row: Alyssa Adams, Bailey Brock, Courtney Buchanan, Lydia Caballero, Brittany Dummit, Kelly Beth Hoskins, Tiara Lambert and Jacey Lewis; back row: Katiera Lewis, Kassidy Mulkey, Kassydee Owens, Hannah Saylor, Jessica Turner and Abigail Vitatoe.

JUNIORS

Junior candidates include, from left, front row: Ally Alred, Gracen Anderson, Madison Bailey, Morgan Blakley, Baili Boggs, Bethany Cox, Dixie Ewing and Paighton Freeman; back row: Peyton Griffin, Emma Hensley, Kayleigh Lewis, Emily Long, Khloe Monhollen, Makayla Walters, Whitney Wilson and Hannah Wood; not pictured: Madison Roark and Breanna Smith.