Local Sports

Crider leads Tigerettes to a victory over Wallins

McKenzie Crider scored 14 points as Black Mountain defeated Wallins 30-24 on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Taytum Griffin poured in 21 points for the visiting Lady Devils

Hannah Kirby and Chelsey Cottrell each scored 12 points as the Tigerettes rolled to a 38-13 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Savannah Hill and Whitney Noe each scored four to pace Wallins.

Black Mountain won 6-4 in a fourth-grade game.

Black Mountain plays at Rosspoint on Thursday. Wallins plays at James A. Cawood on Thursday.

———

Black Mountain (30) — McKenzie Crider 14, Emma Mulkey 6, Hannah Turner 4, Hanna Pace 4, Autumn Howard 2.

Wallins (24) — Taytum Griffin 21, Faith Caldwell 3.

———

Black Mountain (38) — Hannah Kirby 13, Chelsey Cottrell 13, Brooke Turner 4, Angel Hensley 4, Addison Campbell 4.

Wallins (13) — Savannah Hill 4, Whitney Noe 4, Alyssa Hensley 3, Emily Carmack 2.

———

Black Mountain (6) — Raleigh Lawson 4, Addison Campbell 2.

Wallins (4) — Savannah Hill 2, Whitney Teague 2.

^^^

Jones leads Lady Lions to a victory over Evarts

Halle Jones poured in 23 points as Pineville edged visiting Evarts 39-36 on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Isabelle Kirby led Evarts (3-4) with 17 points.

Evarts won 42-37 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game in a battle of unbeaten teams. Kylie Noe scored 32 for the Lady Cats. Ashley Preston tossed in five, followed by Drucilla Brown with three and Destiny Williams with two.

Evarts returns to action Tuesday at Green Hills.

———

Pineville (39) — Halle Jones 23, Makenzie Widener 5, Makenna Partin 5, Mallie Smith 2, Rachel Howard 1.

Evarts (36) — Isabelle Kirby 17, Madison Jones 7, Maria Ball 1, Carly Madden 8.

^^^

Rhymer, Fields team for 32 as Lady Comets win

Cheyanne Rhymer and Abbi Fields each scored 16 points as Cawood defeated Rosspoint 36-30 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Monday.

Brianna Howard led Rosspoint with 12 points.

Rosspoint won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, but no information was submitted.

Cawood travels to Wallins on Monday. Rosspoint plays host to Black Mountain on Thursday.

———

Cawood (36) — Maddi Middleton 4, Cheyanne Rhymer 16, Abbi Fields 16.

Rosspoint (30) — Brianna Howard 12, Mallory Long 9, Kaitlyn Daniels 7. Chloe McCreary 2.

^^^

Griffin, Caldwell power Wallins past Green Hills

Taytum Griffin poured in 20 points and Faith Caldwell added 12 as Wallins routed visiting Green Hills 48-6 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Whitney Noe scored 10 points as Wallins won 42-6 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

———

Wallins (48) — Taytum Griffin 20, Faith Caldwell 12, Rylie Maggard 6, Jaden Lane 4, Emilee Eldridge 2, Paige Allen 2, Jenny Shewburry 2.

Green Hills (6) — Alisha Middleton 4, Addyson Caldwell 2.

———

Wallins (42) — Savannah Hill 4, Whitley Teague 6, Alyssa Hensley 4, Whitney Noe 10, Hailie Hensley 2, Dakota Pflueger 2, Savannah Saylor 6, Emily Carmack 2, Addison Gray 2, Kayleigh Templeton 4.

Green Hills (6) — Madison Lewis 6.

———

Wallons (6) — Courtney Allen 2, Keauna Gibbons 2, Kendall Brock 2

Green Hills (4) — Addyson Caldwell 4.