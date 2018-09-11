Man faces charge in door theft

A Harlan man is facing a charge of receiving stolen property after allegedly being found in possession of a door which was allegedly taken from a fire department building.

Austin James Brown, 19, was arrested on Sunday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Drew Wilson.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Winston Yeary, Brown had the metal door that was stolen from the Sunshine Fire Department Building at Cawood in his possession on July 10.

Brown was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $500 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Roy Worthington, 38, of Ages, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, theft of identity of another, failure to wear seat belts and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a warrant for theft by unlawful taking under $500. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $500 full cash bond;

• Theodore Franklin Fox, 46, of Verda, was arrested on Sunday by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. Fox was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• George Thacker, 36, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor. Thacker was indicted for first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 unsecured bond.