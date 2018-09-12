Every Month is Heartworm Prevention Month

As cooler temperatures move into our area—fall is in the air. However, cooler temperatures are not a sign to lower your guard on heartworm prevention. Hobo the Wonder Dog visits his veterinarian regularly and heartworm prevention is an important part of his monthly routine. The American Heartworm society has designated April Heartworm Awareness Month—so why are we promoting heartworm prevention in September? Because prevention is always better than a cure—and heartworms is no exception. Heartworm infestations are costly to treat can cause permanent damage to heart, lungs, and arteries. Good news, heartworms are preventable and it won’t break the bank.

Why am I promoting heartworm prevention in September? A friend said they didn’t “waste” money on heartworm prevention medication from October through March. I could only shake my head in disbelief of how dangerous this misconception is to the health of their pet. Heartworm prevention is every month and for a dog the size of Hobo cost about seven dollars per month.

Heartworm Disease: is caused by worms up to one foot in length causing heart lung disease and is potentially fatal. The disease can affect dogs and cats. Dogs are the natural host for heartworms, however cats can also become infected and develop heartworm associated respiratory disease. Animals are infected with the disease most commonly through the mosquitos bite wound. For more information on the life cycle of the heartworm visit: www.heartwormsociety.org.

Heartworm Prevention: is the best treatment and for less than twenty-five cents per day you can protect your pet from this debilitating and deadly disease. Discuss heartworm prevention with your veterinarian including financial concerns. Treatments include monthly pill, topical, and injections to best suit you and your pet. Hobo the Wonder Dog as part of his annual physical examination has a blood test to monitor for exposure and to ensure his preventive measures are working.

Remember to always seek the advice of your veterinarian — nothing can replace of this important relationship. Do not leave your pets’ health to chance by not giving routine heartworm prevention medications every month. Tennessee is ranked seventh in the nation for heartworm incidents according to the American Heartworm Society. Hobo the Wonder Dog believes every month is heartworm prevention month. I want all our pets to live healthy and happy lives. Heartworm disease is preventable, keep your pet protected year-round—it is simply not worth the risk.

The American Heartworm Society’s website has informative videos and information and is a resource for veterinarians and pet owners alike. www.heartwormsociety.org.

Life is better with a dog — woolf!

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun. Please follow Hobo on Facebook at Hobo the Wonder Dog or contact us at: howard@howardsbaker.com.