Lady Dragons sweep Bell, stay ahead in district

Harlan moved within one win of a perfect district regular season mark and followed up a three-set win at Harlan County on Monday with a 25-20, 27-25, 25-10 victory Tuesday at Bell County.

The Lady Dragons improved to 9-7 overall and 5-0 in district action with the win.

Madison Middleton again led the Lady Dragons as she reeled off eight straight points in the third set. Hannah Jones had five kills and Natalee King added three. Haven Saylor had three sets. Ai-yana Harriston led in returns with four. Lauren Nunez added two.

The Lady Dragons won 21-13, 21-15 in junior varsity action.

Harlan will return to action on Tuesday at home for a rematch against Bell County.

———

Harlan County suffered a hard-fought, five-set loss Tuesday at Jenkins, falling 19-25, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11.

Olivia Minor led HCHS in digs with 40, followed by Haley Scearse with 35, Emily Long with 30, Dixie Ewing with 23 and Kathrine Bailey with 19. Bailey was first in assists with eight, followed by Long with four. Long had eight kills, while Elizabeth Ball added seven and Breann Turner and Scearse contributed five each. Bailey led in service points in 16, followed by Minor with 11, Ball with 10, Long with four and Ewing and Scearse with three each.

Jenkins won 21-10, 21-10 in junior varsity action.

The 5-7 Lady Bears play at Barbourville on Monday.