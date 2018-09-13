Prepared for Life Luncheon to highlight local scouting

Be prepared. Do your best. Words to live by for all of us, but that’s what the Mountain Laurel District Boy Scouts have been instilling in the lives of young people for generations.

As a volunteer organization, the public is invited to attend the Prepared for Life Luncheon on Sept. 18 at the London Community Center. Current and former scouts will share their experiences about how scouting has made a positive impact in each of their lives. Their stories will display how character building and leadership development in Scouting is more relevant than ever. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

The Mountain Laurel District serves Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties. Volunteers across the district and in 14 different units serve nearly 300 youth in Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops and a Venturing Crew.

Seats must be reserved in advance by Sept. 14. RSVPs can be directed to Michael Sharpe at misharpe@forchtbank.com or Delaney.Stephens@Scouting.org.