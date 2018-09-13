The success of globalism on the world stage

Those of us who have taught international issues for decades have something to offer those who have not. Internationalism, new world order, world order, and globalism are synonyms for world government. Other terms such as inter-nationalism, multilateralism, politicization, integration, free trade, commonality, convergence, unification, harmonization, open borders, are often used in conjunction with these synonyms to make them more fashionable and acceptable.

When these terms become known for what they are they become unpopular because few want the United States to become reduced to a mere state in a world government. The Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights would be relegated to historical documents without any real basis in a government above our own, or even in our own, if not supported by the higher government.

Once understood as such, proponents simply change to a new synonym and continue their offense to elevate all significant decision making from local to national to international with, of course, themselves ultimately at the helm. For them Individualism and nationalism must be destroyed. Free enterprise and limited government are also likely fatalities. Those who wish to retain these treasured beliefs become the enemy.

Globalists operate on the theory that man is easily manipulated and can be managed to believe whatever he is fed, even to the point of calling slavery freedom and freedom slavery—even good is bad and bad good. Remember communist forces were called liberation armies. Few really think for themselves and those who do can be removed in other ways beginning with peer pressure and progressing to more violent ways if need be. Man will even choose to give up his liberty for the mere promise of a better future.

Lenin, Hitler, and Moa Tse Tung each preferred force to accomplish their form of world government. Globalists today, notably David Rockefeller (just deceased) and Henry Kissinger, know that these ends can be accomplished more slowly without force through the control of media and education. The rule is to always provide the appearance of opposing sides and free thought but control what people think about by access to information. Observe that the establishment news sources say nothing about regional government as it conquers nations without restraint or notice.

As words are used to deceive the masses in the transition to world government so are they also valuable weapons in the transition to regional government the preliminary step to world government. They begin with economic commonality and progress to political unity as was done in Europe. From the European Coal and Steel Community 1951, to the European Economic Community (Common Market) 1958, to the European Community 1993, to the European Union shortly thereafter until the original purpose, regional government, was fait accompli complete with a European Parliament 1979 and common currency, the euro, in 1992.

The unification of Europe as a single government, with each of 27 nations (Great Britain has recently voted to exit) losing their sovereignty as a separate independent nation, once so highly prized by each, something unobtainable by sword, or bombs whether by Napoleon, Hitler or Stalin, has been accomplished without a single shot being fired while the vast majority of citizens were lulled to sleep by mere words. Formerly millions lost their lives to defend their nation’s sovereignty. The globalist conquered Europe establishing regional government (the European Union) in less than 50 years and unless thwarted will conquer all nations in half that time again.

Other regional governments followed the EU. The USSR, after the fall of communism in 1989, transformed itself into the Commonwealth of Independent States Free Trade Area (CISFTA)—a regional government of nations still under the control of Russia. The world has since been divided into 22 other regional governments each following the European Union model and each at a different stage in the “politicization” of the countries in their regions and most still saddled by the necessity of using the deceptive “free trade” terminology. In time the plan is to reduce 206 countries to less than 20 regional governments turning these countries into mere states of regional countries—a much more manageable world for globalists.

Some of these perspective regional governments have progressed beyond the need to keep the “free trade” terminology, as for example, the African Economic Community (ANC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), both uniting large sections of Africa. The Council of Arab Economic Unity (CAEU) uniting norther Islamic Africa and the Middle East is another. South America is to be united by the Southern Cone Common Market, frequently referred to as Mercosur. It has progressed to the point that it now has a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which is a final step toward political unification.

But the described “word manipulation” giving the planet first regional governments then the eventual merging of these governments into world government under the United Nations, following the European model, continues mostly unabated. The North American Union essentially began with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiated by George H. W. Bush and signed into law in 1993 by Bill Clinton. Notice neither major political party opposed globalism; globalism is deeply embedded in both. Others call it the establishment or the deep state.

Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and applying that knowledge to current events. He taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org.