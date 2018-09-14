1st responders treated to dinner, show

Harlan County’s first responders were treated to a meal and some entertainment on Tuesday as Harlan County showed its appreciation to those who are there to help during an emergency.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley explained the basics of the event.

“We’ve made it an annual tradition to recognize our first responders,” he said. “These men and women – police, fire, EMS, rescue – they are out year round responding to things such as house fires, automobile accidents, missing persons, whatever it may be and protecting us year round.”

Mosley added the first responders also aid during natural disasters such as floods and severe weather.

“We’ve got a great first responder community in Harlan County,” Mosley said. “We just want to do something to recognize them, so we put together this meal with the help of several sponsors.”

Mosley said many throughout the community donated funds and services to help fund the event.

“Hog Heaven Barbecue was the food vendor this year,” Mosley said. “All the magistrates (Clark Middleton, Bill Moore, David Kennedy, Jim Roddy and James Howard), District Judge Scott Lisenbee, County Attorney Fred Busroe, PVA Felicia Wooten and Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins all chipped in to help make this possible this evening. Food City donated drinks.”

While last year’s event took place in a light rain, this year the weather cooperated.

“We’re going to have a good evening,” Mosley said. “Hopefully, we’ll have representation from all of our county’s first responder agencies.”

The Big Thunder Kissin’ Radio Band supplied the music for the evening, playing at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn.

“They debuted at the Polk Sallet Festival,” Mosley said. “The band is a combination of a lot of different bands. I call them the All-Star Band of Harlan County. We appreciate them being here and providing entertainment.”

The band’s bassist, Mike Collins, explained a slight change in the name.

“Normally, we’re the “Big Thunder Kissin’ Radio Band,” he said. “Tonight it’s minus one, because Brandon’s not with us. It’s just the four of us today.”

For the evening, the band consisted of Mike Collins, Brooklyn Collins, John Deaton and Rick Jones.

Mosley praised the county’s first responders.

“I can’t overemphasize how important these first responders are to our community,” Mosley said. “They give of themselves all the time…you don’t realize how much you need them until you need them. It’s an honor to be able to do this for them.”

Mosley mentioned the significance of Tuesday’s date — Sept. 11.

“This day in American history – really, world history – all of us will remember what we were doing on Sept. 11, 2001,” Mosley said. “I remember every detail about that day….We’re fortunate to live in a community where we come together and honor people like this.”