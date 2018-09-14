Defense carries Dragons past Magoffin

In a 44-32 win last week over Middlesboro, an offensive explosion led by Kilian Ledford, John Brady Brock, Caleb Adkins and Will Varner received much of the credit.

Defense took center stage Friday as the Dragons extended their win streak with a hard-fought 28-14 victory over visiting Magoffin County. The Hornets were held to 145 yards of offense as Harlan’s defenders took control after giving up a scoring drive on the opening series.

“I told them after the first series was the best defense we’ve played all year,” Harlan coach John Luttrell said. “I thought defense carries us tonight. They started doubling Kilian, which we thought they might, and we did some things to hurt ourselves. It was a hard-fought game. When you start losing guys like we have, we lost Jacob (Howard) and we lost John Brady (Brock), you start wondering when the sky is going to fall. Our kids fought through it and defense definitely stood up tonight.”

The injuries almost cost the Dragons late after Brock, the long snapper went out with a rib injury. Senior Tate Bryson, out with a leg injury, was the original snapper. The Dragons had three fumbles on punts in the second half.

“Injuries really hurt us,” Luttrell said

With Brady Whitaker playing quarterback out of a spread formation, Magoffin caused major problems for the Harlan defense on their opening possession. Whitaker carried the ball five times in a six-play drive, scoring on a 10-yard run with 9:55 to play in the first quarter.

Harlan answered on its second possession after Jarrett McKenzie recovered a fumble on the Magoffin 36. Varner teamed with Ledford for a 35-yard pass play on the next play and appeared to hit the pylon with the ball, but the officials ruled he was out inside the 1-yard-line and then hit Harlan with a 15-yard penalty. Varner found Ledford again two plays later on an 8-yard touchdown, tying the game with 5:51 to play in the period.

Varner teamed with Adkins on the second play of the second quarter as the senior receiver broke two tackles on the way to a 77-yard scoring pass. Varner and Adkins connected again for the two-point conversion and a 14-6 lead with 11:36 left in the first half.

Both offenses stalled after that for the remainder of the half as the score remained the same going into the break.

Jacob Howard needed only three plays to cover 50 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter. He scored on a 27-yard run up the middle with 10:50 left in the third quarter. Varner again teamed with Adkins for the two-point conversion and a 22-6 lead.

Magoffin (2-3) pulled within one score after Shanks was stopped on the Harlan 11 when he was unable to handle a low snap. Nick Caldwell, one of three Hornets to play quarterback, went in from the 4 with 5:20 to play. Matthew Watkins went in for the two-point conversion.

Shanks, the Dragons’ sophomore linebacker, put the game away with a 30-yard interception return with 1:09 left after the Dragons pressured Caldwell.

Harlan (2-3) completes a four-game homestead on Friday against Jenkins.

———

Harlan 22, Magoffin County 14

Magoffin County 6 0 0 8— 14

Harlan 6 8 8 6— 28

MC — Whitaker 10 run (run failed)

H — Ledford 8 run (pass failed)

H — Adkins 77 pass from Varner (Adkins pass from Varner)

H — Howard 27 run (Adkins pass from Varner)

MC — Caldwell 5 run (Watkins run)

H — Shanks 30 interception return (pass failed)

^^^

MC H

First downs 11 12

Rushes-yards 98 158

Passing. 47 129

Comp-Att-Int 6-22-1 4-14-0

Fumbles-Lost 4-1 5-1

Penalties-Yards 7-60 6-65

^^^

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Magoffin County, Whitaker 16-38, Handifer 1-22, Caldwell 11-16, Lanning 6-15, Watkins 1-12, Lovely 2-0, Litteral 1-(-5). Harlan, Howard 7-95, Brock 6-49, Ledford 10-10, Varner 4-9, Adkins 2-7, Clem 3-2, Jordon Howard 1-(-7), Shanks 2-(-13).

PASSING—Magoffin County, Caldwell 3-8-1-28, Litteral 2-12-0-13, Whitaker 1-2-0-6. Harlan, Varner 4-14-0-129.

RECEIVING—Magoffin County, Helton 2-26, Huff 2-16, Wagoner 1-48, Brock 1-12. Harlan, Adkins 2-85, Ledford 2-44.