Local Sports

Lunsford scores 16 as Trojanettes rout Wallins

Taylor Lunsford dominated in the paint with 16 points as James A. Cawood (4-1) coasted to a 37-22 win Thursday over visiting Wallins.

Brooklyn Wood led the Lady Devils with eight points.

Leah Davis scored 13 as JACES (3-2) won 26-5 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

The Trojanettes return to action Saturday at Bell County. Wallins plays host to Cawood on Monday.

———

James A. Cawood (37) — Kylie Jones 7, Taylor Lunsford 16, Kaylee Buell 5, Skylar Shepherd 6, Cadance Ferguson 3.

Wallins (22) — Taytum Griffin 7, Brooklyn Wood 8, Faith Caldwell 7.

———

James A. Cawood (26) — Leah Davis 13, Lacey Robinson 3, Madison Daniels 2, Peyton Lunsford 1, Ally Stewart 2, Kaylissa Daniels 1, Jaiden Marlow 4.

Wallins (5) — Savannah Hill 2, Ashton Evans 2, Whitley Fee 1.

^^^

Goshen leads Lady Cats to victory over Tigerettes

Samantha Goshen scored 14 points as Rosspoint defeated visiting Black Mountain 33-25 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday.

McKenzie Crider paced Black Mountain with 12 points.

Rosspoint rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to win 33-22 in fifth- and sixth-grade action. Harleigh Vanover scored 10 to lead the Lady Cats.

Chelsey Cottrell paced Black Mountain with 11 points.

Lacey Short scored four as Rosspoint won 11-6 in a fourth-grade game.

Rosspoint plays at Green Hills on Monday. Black Mountain plays at Bell County on Saturday.

———

Rosspoint (33) — Samantha Goshen 14, Hailey Austin 6, Paige Phillips 6, Jenna Wilson 5, Abigail Gaw 2.

Black Mountain (25) — McKenzie Crider 12, Hanna Pace 5, Kaitlyn Turner 4, Emma Mulkey 2, Hannah Turner 2.

———

Rosspoint (33) — Harleigh Vanover 10, Brianna Howard 9, Kaitlyn Daniels 8, Lindsey Skidmore 2, Chloe McCreary 2, Rileigh Duff 2.

Black Mountain (22) — Chelsey Cottrell 11, Hannah Kirby 6, Jayde Parker 3, Tristan Pace 2.

———

Rosspoint (11) — Lacey Short 4, Bryleigh Capps 2, Breslyn Harmon 3, Aubrey Hensley 2.

Black Mountain (6) — Jaiden Coots 1, Addison Campbell 5.

^^^

Kirby, Jones team for 25 as Evarts downs Green Hills

Isabelle Kirby scored 15 points and Madison Jones added 10 as Evarts evened its record at 4-4 with a 46-9 win Tuesday at Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Alisha Middleton led the Lady Falcons with four points.

The Lady Cats rolled to a 44-0 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Evarts plays in the Lady Cats Classic on Saturday at Bell County.

———

Evarts (46) — Isabelle Kirby 15, Madison Jones 10, Maria Ball 2, Alexis Freeman 7, Carly Madden 8, Emma Poteet 2, Destiny Short 2.

Green Hills (9) — Kylie Wilder 2, Erica Curry 2, Brooke Whitehead 1, Alisha Middleton 4.

———

Evarts (44) — Ashley Preston 10, Kylie Noe 10, Willow Peace 6, Drucilla Brown 4, Macy Jones 4, Aliyah King 2, Destiny Williams 2, Haley Huff 2, Chelsey Farley 2, Julia Vick 2.

Green Hills (0).

^^^

Karst leads Lady Dragons in win over Cumberland

Ella Karst scored 11 points as Harlan edged visiting Cumberland 32-27 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Breanna Massey led Cumberland with 12 points.

Karst scored 14 as Harlan rolled past Lynn Camp 37-11.

Addison Jackson and Abby Jones scored seven points each as Harlan downed Lynn Camp 31-17 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Abby Jones poured in 13 points as Harlan downed Cumberland 21-13.

———

Harlan (32) — Emma Owens 8, Ella Karst 11, Aymanni Wynn 4, Reagan Jones 8, Alyssa Gibson 1.

Cumberland (27) — Josalyn Lee 8, Lola Maggard 5, Brittleigh Estep 2, Breanna Massey 12.

———

Harlan (37) — Emma Owens 5, Ella Karst 14, Peighton Jones 6, Reagan Jones 4, Alyssa Gibson 2, Faith Hoskins 2, Mallory McNiel 2, Marissa Marlow 2.

Lynn Camp (11) — No information submitted.

———

Harlan (21) — Abby Jones 7, Ava Nunez 3, Kate Cornett 2, Addison Jackson 7, Raegan Goodman 2.

Lynn Camp (17) — Abbi Boggs 10, Lynzie Durham 2, Cambrie Prewitt 2, Lauren Partin 2, Allison Love 1.

———

Harlan (21) — Abby Jones 13, Ava Nunez 2, Kate Cornett 3, Ella Lisenbee 1, Shelby Doan 2

Cumberland (5) — Chloe Cook 1, Dianna Cook 2, Samantha Arwood 2.

^^^

Wilson, Austin each score 14 as Rosspoint claims win

Jenna Wilson and Hailey Austin each scored 14 points as Rosspoint defeated Cawood 44-34 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Monday.

Scarlett Rose scored 18 and Kaylee Clark tossed in 14 for Cawood.

———

Rosspoint (44) — Hailey Austin 14, Jenna Wilson 14, Abigail Gaw 2, Paige Phillips 3, Lindsey Hall 9.

Cawood (34) — Kaylee Clark 14, Scarlett Rowe 18, Michele Stewart 2.