Wayne pulls away for victory over Bears

Wayne County sophomore quarterback Brody Weaver passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on Friday as the visiting Cardinals claimed a 40-12 win over Harlan County,

The Black Bears entered halftime trailing 14-6, but Wayne County scored three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Harlan County opened the scoring with 7:13 left in the first quarter as quarterback Jacob Wilson went in from the 3. Dalton Johnson had an interception for the Bears and a return of 22 yards to set up the TD.

Wayne County fought back with a 69-yard, 10-play drive as Weaver scored on a 23-yard keeper at the 3:51 mark. Juan Radilla’s kick made it 7-6.

The Cardinals scored early in the second quarter as Weaver connected with his brother, senior Aubrey Weaver, for a 5-yard touchdown. Radilla’s kick was perfect.

Wayne County scored on its first three possession of the second quarter.

A 60-yard, eight-play drive was capped by the Weavers as Brody found Aubrey for a 28-yard touchdown pass at the 8:57 mark of the third quarter.

On their next possession, the Cardinals’ Carson Simpson scored on a 23-yard run to stretch the lead to 27-6 following Radilla’s extra point.

The Weaver brothers teamed up once again on an 8-yard pass with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter. Radilla made it 34-6.

With 8:45 left in the game, Wayne County’s Dylan Godsey recovered a fumble and raced 85 yards for a touchdown.

The Black Bears closed the scoring with 4:25 to play as Wilson went in from the 1.

Wayne County gained 276 yards on the ground. Simpson rushed for 118 yards on 17 carries. Braedon Sloan added 52 yards on six carries. Kurtis Karr had 34 yards on four rushes.

Harlan County had 130 rushing yards. Ben Landis led the Bears with 51 yards on eight rushes.

With 7:03 left in the first half, Harlan County senior running back/linebacker Garry Henson, left the game with an injury.

Wayne County (3-2) returns to action Friday at home against Clay County. Harlan County (0-4) opens district play at home against North Laurel.

———

Wayne County 40, Harlan County 12

Wayne County 7 7 20 6 — 40

Harlan County 6 0 0 6 — 12

HC — Wilson 3 run (kick blocked)

WC — B. Weaver 23 run (Radilla kick)

WC — A. Weaver 5 pass from B. Weaver (Radilla kick)

WC — A. Weaver 28 pass from B. Weaver (kick blocked)

WC — Simpson 23 run (Radilla kick)

WC — A. Weaver 8 pass from B. Weaver (Radilla kick)

WC — Godsey 85 fumble return (run failed)

HC — Wilson 1 run (pass failed)

^^^

WCHS HCHS

First Downs 20 7

Rushing-Yds 35-276 34-130

Passing Yds 155 47

Comp-Att-Int. 13-22-1 4-9-0

Penalties-Yds 6-40 5-30

^^^

RUSHING — Wayne County, Simpson 17-118, Sloan 6-52, A. Weaver 3-36, Karr 4-34, B.Weaver 3-19, Wallace 2-17. Harlan County, Landis 11-55, Casolari 8-31, Wilson 7-24, Turner 2-12, Bynum 4-8, Henson 2-0.

PASSING — Wayne County, B. Weaver 13-22-3-155. Harlan County, Wilson 4-9-0-47.

RECEIVING — Wayne County, A. Weaver 6-91, Buoncristiari 3-22, Ruiz 2-22, Sloan 2-20. Harlan County, Bynum 2-29, Lewis 2-18.