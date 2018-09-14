Wildcats rally for win over Cumberland

Trailing 30-14 to start the fourth quarter, visiting Evarts reeled off 22 unanswered points to rally for a 36-30 win over Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade football action Thursday

“We started put sluggish in the first half on both sides of the ball,” Evarts coach Ryan Sawyers said. “We started getting some intensity going into the fourth quarter. I am super proud of my kids for not quitting. My hat’s off to (Cumberland) coach (T.J.) Green and his kids. They showed up to play. We just got lucky in the end.”

John Long took over in the fourth quarter as he scored on touchdown runs of 8, 4 and 2 yards. He also added a pair of two-point conversions in the final period.

Long scored on a 6-yard run in the first half. Bryson North added a 20-yard touchdown run and Long followed with a two-point conversion.

No scoring information was submitted on Cumberland.

Evarts (4-2) plays at New Harlan on Saturday afternoon. Cumberland (2-5) plays host to New Harlan on Thursday.

———

Landon Brock scored two touchdowns and added a pair of two-point conversions as Evarts held for a 16-14 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Brock scored after a long drive, then went in for the two-point conversion as the Wildcats took an 8-0 lead.

Cumberland answered with a 60-yard drive featuring two 25-yard runs by Aiden Craig. Josh Duckworth went in from the 1 to cut the deficit to 8-6.

The Redskins threatened in the third quarter, driving to the 18 before being stopped on downs.

Brock scored on an 80-yard run and added the two-point conversion for a 16-6 lead.

Landon McLain went 60 yards to score for Cumberland. Ashton Adams added the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to two points.

Evarts was able to run the clock out to clinch the victory.

———

Playing perhaps the best team on their schedule this season, the New Harlan Patriots took the lead twice in the third quarter Thursday but couldn’t hang on as visiting Knox Central scored the final 14 points to win 28-18 in seventh- and eighth-grade football action.

New Harlan scored first as Tanner Griffin went in from the 3 for a 6-0 lead. Knox went ahead 8-6 later in the first period and the score stayed the same until the second half.

A 47-yard touchdown by Thomas Jordan put the Patriots back on top, but Knox answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-12.

A 34-yard run by Jordan put New Harlan up 18-14, but Knox scored on a 10-yard run later in the third quarter and added a 6-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Jordan led the Patriots with 168 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Harlan (4-3) plays host to Evarts on Saturday.

New Harlan (3-3) fell 48-6 to MADD Academy, a club team from the Barbourville area, in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Jayce Brown scored the Patriots’ only touchdown on a 48-yard pass from Connor Daniels.

———

Harlan fell 21-0 to visiting Williamsburg in seventh- and eighth-grade football action on Tuesday.

The Dragons won in the fifth- and sixth-grade game, but no information on either game was available.