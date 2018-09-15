Change pays off as Dragons down Skins

A rare tackle to quarterback shift paid off for the Harlan Green Dragons on Saturday as Will Cassim made the move and the Dragons responded with a 40-6 win over visiting Cumberland.

“This was the first week we had Will Cassim at quarterback, and I was proud of how he adapted to the position. It enabled us to open the offense up,” said Harlan coach Jonathan Lee.

Tristan West ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass from Cassim for another to lead the Harlan offensee. Donovan Montanero ran for a touchdown and Tayquan Vick recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

“It was a really good effort from everyone,” Lee said. “Noah Kirby continued to be a jack of all trades for us and performed well moving down to the line. Vick was dominant defensively coming off the edge from a rush end position. I want to single out Cameron Maples for his steady play and his toughness. The kid is a joy to coach and consistently someone we can count on.”

Harlan (2-4) plays at Pineville on Tuesday. Cumberland (2-6) is at home against New Harlan on Thursday.

— — —

Harlan (6-0) scored in the final minute to rally for a 28-24 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Aiden Craig scored on Cumberland’s first drive with a 30-yard run to cut the Harlan lead to 8-6.

Harlan answered to make it 14-6.

Ashton Adams broke a 40-yard run and then scored on the next play to make it 14-12. Harlan answered again for a 20-12 lead with 11 seconds left in the half.

Landon McLain returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to cut the deficit to 20-18 at halftime.

The Redskins got the kickoff after the half and drove 60 yards, led by a 45-yard bootleg from Josh Duckworth. Aiden Craig ran the next play in from 12 yards out to make it 24-20. Harlan scored on a safety to cut the deficit to two, then went ahead with a touchdown.

No information was available on Harlan’s scoring.

Cumberland (1-7) drove down to the 20 before the game ended.