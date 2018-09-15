Jordan scores 4 TDs as Patriots win

With the three toughest games on their schedule past them, the New Harlan Patriots bounced back a hard-fought 28-18 loss to Knox Central last week with a 34-16 victory Saturday over Evarts at the James A. Cawood field.

“We’ve played a tough schedule, and I think we’re improving every game,” New Harlan coach Scott Caldwell said. “Knox was one of the best seventh- and eighth-grade teams I’ve seen, and I was curious to see how we would react in our next game.”

Eighth-grade running back Thomas Jordan made certain the Patriots would end their losing stream as he ranfor 209 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries while adding a 44-yard touchdown pass.

“Thomas is as good of a running back as I’ve coached we he concentrates and plays like he’s capable,” Caldwell said. “He’s a special runner.”

Jordan reached the end zone on a 1-yard run with 3:34 left to cap the Patriots’ opening drive, which began when James McMillian recovered an onside kick.

Bryson North picked up a first down as Evarts drove into New Harlan territory as the first quarter ended.

Gavon Spurlock picked up 32 yards on a pass from Ethan Rhymer to open the second period. Jordan scored on a 32-yard run three plays later as he split two Evarts defenders in the secondary. Tanner Griffin’s two-point conversion gave the Patriots a 14-0 lead with 6:24 left in the second quarter.

A Braden Engle kickoff recovery set up another Jordan touchdown, this one from 12 yards out with 4:40 to play in the first half.

Chuckie Blackshire and Mefford each picked up first downs as the Wildcats drove deep into New Harlan territory before a fumble ended the threat. Jordan needed only play to cover 94 yards as he extended the Patriots’ lead to 26-0 with 37.3 seconds left in the first half.

A Blackshire catch and North run again pushed Evarts inside the New Harlan 10 before time expired in the half.

After an exchange of fumbles to open the third quarter, New Harlan’s Brayden Howard dropped the Evarts quarterback in the end zone for a safety and a 28-0 lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

Jordan teamed with Spurlock for a 44-yard touchdown pass with 2:11 left in the third quarter.

Evarts scored twice in the fourth quarter, once on a 65-yard pass from Zack Burgan to Blackshire and on a 40-yard run by Dion Brown. John Long added the two-point conversion after the last touchdown.

New Harlan (5-3) travels to Cumberland on Thursday. Evarts (4-3) plays at Perry Central on Saturday.

— — —

New Harlan (4-3) rolled to a 42-8 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

James Ryan Howard opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Evarts answered with a 70-yard run by Landon Brock, and Trevor Cloud put the 3-4 Wildcats ahead with a two-point conversion.

Jake Brewer scored on a 2-yard run in the the second quarter for a 12-8 lead.

Connor Daniels teamed with Jayce Brown for a 40-yard scoring pass later in the period. Brewer went in for the two-point conversion and a 20-8 lead.

Brayden Fultz scored on a 10-yard run, and Howard followed with a 3-yard TD scamper. Travis Burkhart caught a two-point conversion pass from Daniels for a 34-8 halftime lead.

Brewer scored ona 48-yard run in the fourth quarter and Brown added the two-point conversion.