Miss Food City contestants sought

ABINGDON, Va. — Held at the beautiful Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, the annual Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region. Co-sponsored by WXBQ 96.9 FM – 24 Carrot Country, the pageant will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Miss Food City 2019 will be crowned to represent Food City during various company related events, including the Food City 300 and Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Miss Food City Pageant tickets will be available at the door the day of the event for an admission fee of $8. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Proceeds benefit sponsored charities of the Twin Cities Woman’s Club.

“We appreciate each of our pageant contestants and feel they are to be commended for their many contributions within the community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “It has been our extreme pleasure to have Hannah Everhart of Jonesborough, TN represent Food City during her reign as Miss Food City 2018,” adds Smith. “She has been an excellent spokesperson for our company.”

Contestants are being sought throughout the region. The pageant entry fee is $100. Applications are now available online at www.foodcity.com. Deadline for entry is 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. Entrants will be limited to the first 25 applications received. Miss Food City will receive $2,000 cash, along with additional prizes, including a $1,200 scholarship from sponsor Rave Hairspray and “Princess for a Day” package, donated by Mane Street Day Spa and Salon.