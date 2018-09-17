Cox team wins SKCTC golf tourney

Despite the threat of inclement weather, local golfers teed off to help students attend college. Nine four-player teams took part in the Lillian Faye Simpson Scholarship Golf Classic, held by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College on Sept. 8 at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland.

The event raised nearly $12,000. Proceeds benefit the Southeast Education Foundation which supports student scholarships. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, SKCTC Workforce Solutions and American Business Systems Inc. were the gold sponsors for this year’s tournament.

The first-place team was Ronnie Cox Law Office: Fred Dixon, Nathan Halcomb, Jody Gilliam and Drew Chamberlain. Placing second was S&S Service: Eli Estep, Jared Cornett, Jon Simpson and Pete Cornett Sr. Third place was Shelby’s Liquor: Shane Watts, Jeff Ledford, Shelby Parrott and Willie Harrison. Drew Chamberlain was the putting contest winner as well as the winner for the longest drive. Boots Stewart won closest to the pin.

“The true winners were our students,” says SKCTC President Vic Adams. “We are grateful to our sponsors and to all the teams who participated in this worthwhile event.”