Harlan homecoming candidates

The Harlan High School homecoming queen will be selected in ceremonies before Friday’s game against Jenkins. Senior candidates include, from left, front row: Kaytlin Cornett, Payeton Charles, Kaycee Blanton and Whitney Couch; back row: Savannah Smith, Courtney Cozart, Emerysn Noah and Cassidy Foster.

Junior candidate include, from left, front row: Sarah Ashely Sellers, Mackenzie Combs, Alli Witt and Lauren Nunez; back row: Natalee King, Makenna Doss, Whitney Estes, Lucy Bryson and Rylee Meachum.

Sophomore candidates include, from left: Shelby Gilreath, Mackenzie Snelling, Abbi Witt, Abby Myers, Angel Wynn, Emma Jones, Ella Morton.

Freshmen candidates include, from left, front row: Rachel Amburgey, Emily Amburgey, Makenna Jackson and Hannah Amburgey; back row: Emma Eversole, Maleah Doss, Lily Dickenson and Jekyah Miller.