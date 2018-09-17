News Around the State

Body found in Ky. believed to be missing boy

CLEARFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky say a body found in a creek could be that of a 9-year-old boy who was swept away a week ago in a flood.

Rowan County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Day announced at a news conference the body was recovered Sunday along Triplett Creek in Clearfield.

Day says the body was turned over to the county’s coroner and an identity was not immediately released.

Bryce Combs was swept away by floodwaters on Sept. 9 in the backyard of a neighbor’s home.

Hundreds of volunteers had assisted in the search for the boy. High waters hampered search efforts for several days.

Day says “this is definitely a tragedy, something that no one ever wants to experience.” He says the outpouring of support during search efforts “has been tremendous.”

Police: Barricaded man who fired at officers has died

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Police say an eastern Kentucky man who barricaded himself in a home and fired at officers has died.

Trooper Jody Sims told WYMT-TV that police were called Sunday to a home in Breathitt County for a welfare check and had shots fired in their direction upon their arrival. Sims said a state police detective suffered minor injuries when a bullet fragment ricocheted and hit him in the face. He said the man who fired the shots died.

Sims did not release a cause of death and said it was unclear whether police returned fire. He said the identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of kin.

Police were investigating. No other information was immediately released.

Trooper dragged by vehicle fatally shoots suspect

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a trooper investigating a suspicious vehicle fatally shot the operator after a pursuit.

Police said in a statement that the trooper was asked to assist Christian County Sheriff’s deputies called early Monday to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle whose operator was slumped over the steering wheel.

The statement says when officers arrived they determined the vehicle had been stolen from Akron, Ohio, and the operator was uncooperative. Police say the trooper attempted unsuccessfully to remove the suspect, who began to flee, dragging the trooper until he was able to free himself.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle and the trooper fatally shot the suspect during an “interaction” at the end of the pursuit.

No further information was immediately released.

Ky. attorney general investigating election complaint

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A complaint about an election in a Kentucky county is being investigated by the state attorney general.

The Daily Independent quotes Boyd County Clerk Debbie Jones in a Sunday report as saying the attorney general’s office has contacted her office seeking records. Jones said she couldn’t speak about details but that a complaint being filed with the attorney general doesn’t mean it’s legitimate.

State records show the attorney general’s office received 14 complaints during the primary election this spring ranging from procedural questions to claims of campaign violations and general election fraud in the county.

The newspaper had filed an open records request and Assistant Attorney General Taylor Payne said in response that one open complaint is under investigation.

The attorney general’s office says it cannot discuss the complaint’s specifics.

Utility truck rack manufacturer plans Ky. facility

ALBANY, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a utility truck rack manufacturer has decided to invest more than $1.3 million and create 25 full-time jobs at a facility in Clinton County.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says Rack-It Truck Racks Inc. plans to purchase and upgrade an existing facility in Albany in southern Kentucky.

State officials say company leaders noted the location’s proximity to major markets in Louisville as well as in Nashville and Knoxville in Tennessee.

The officials say a downturn in the region’s houseboat industry left an available workforce with welding and manufacturing skills, a particular draw for Rack-It.

Rack-It was founded in 1982 in California. It manufactures heavy-duty material racks for pickups, service bodies and flatbed trucks.