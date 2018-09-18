Hatfield delivers speech at UK program

Harlan County High School graduate Sierra Hatfield spoke at the historic “Kentucky Can: The 21st Century Campaign” on Friday to highlight the life-changing impact scholarships and financial aid can have on Appalachian students.

The campaign was held at the new Bill Gatton Student Center on the University of Kentucky’s campus by Level 5, a Chicago based event firm that specializes in campaign kickoffs. It sought to raise $2.1 billion to fund scholarships, research, and retention – the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the commonwealth. Several of UK’s top donors were in attendance, including Cathy Jacobs and Joe Craft.

In a segment titled “I Am Here,” Hatfield spoke about her upbringing in Harlan County and how she would not be a student at UK if it were not for the generosity of donors who make scholarships possible for low-income students.

“I am here to beat the odds. To be the first in my family to go to university,” said Hatfield in her opening.

Hatfield concluded her speech by wishing to return to rural Appalachia and stay close to the issues to make a difference, like the one made for her.

“Anything I can do to highlight all the bright, young students in Harlan County and in surrounding counties, I will,” said Hatfield about her speech. “We have a lot of good people and good things in southeastern Kentucky, and it’s time for places like UK to realize that. All we need is the opportunity.”

Hatfield is now a senior at UK where she majors in political science with a minor in writing, rhetoric and digital studies with a certificate of social science research in progress. After graduation, she plans to work in the non-profit sector for a year before enrolling in the Martin School of Public Policy in Lexington to obtain a master’s degree in public policy.

Hatfield is the daughter of Michael and Sabrina Hatfield, of Cumberland. She currently interns at the national headquarters of The Council of State Governments in Lexington and is on track to graduate summa cum laude in May 2019.