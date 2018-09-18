Local Sports

Kirby’s last-second basket lifts Evarts to overtime win

Isabelle Kirby scored as time expired in overtime to lift Evarts to a 39-37 victory Tuesday at Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Kirby poured in 27 points to lead the 7-4 Lady Cats. Madison Jones added 10 points.

Brianna Massey led Cumberland with 18 points.

No information was submitted on the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Cumberland travels to Wallins on Tuesday. Evarts plays host to James A. Cawood on Tuesday.

———

Evarts (39) — Isabelle Kirby 27, Madison Jones 10, Emma Poteet 2.

Cumberland (37) — Josalyn Lee 8, Brittleigh Estep 5, Brianna Massey 18, Destiny Cornett 4, Alexis Sergent 2.

^^^

Lady Cats win two games in action at Bell County

Evarts rolled past a pair of Bell County opponents on Saturday in the Lady Cats Classic at Bell County, defeating Frakes 36-20 and Yellow Creek 49-28.

Madison Jones scored 14 points and Carly Madden added 13 in the win over Frakes. Isabelle Kirby poured in 32 points in the win over Yellow Creek.

———

Evarts (36) — Isabelle Kirby 9, Madison Jones 14, Carly Madden 13.

Frakes (20) — Bailey Thacker 9, Abby Jackson 9, Olivia Jackson 2.

———

Evarts (49) — Isabelle Kirby 32, Madison Jones 10, Carly Madden 7.

Yellow Creek (28) — Haylee Mills 17, Anna Myers 2, Gracie Barton 9.

^^^

Rhymer leads Cawood to victory over Wallins

Cheyanne Rhymer scored 14 points to lead Cawood past Wallins 27-14 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Whitney Noe led Wallins with seven points.

No information was submitted on the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

———

Cawood (27) — Cheyanne Rhymer 14, Abbi Fields 9, Maddi Middleton 2, Emily Stewart 2.

Wallins (14) — Whitney Noe 7, Whitney Teague 5, Alyssa Hensley 2.