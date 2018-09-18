News Around the State

Health officials announce flu prevention campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky plans to announce a statewide flu prevention campaign.

An organization statement says a coalition that also includes the Kentucky Medical Association and the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care will announce the multimedia campaign Tuesday. It says the Focus on Flu campaign aims to minimize the impact of the virus in the upcoming season.

It says the flu infected more than 10,000 people in Kentucky last year and caused 325 deaths. Officials say the flu vaccine reduces the risk of infection and can lessen symptoms, but only 38 percent of adults and 44 percent of children get it.

Officials say the campaign will focus on promoting vaccinations, flu prevention strategies and educating adults on when to consult a doctor if symptoms occur.

Child struck by University of Kentucky freshman’s car dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy struck by a University of Kentucky freshman’s car has died.

Citing a release from the university, news outlets report Marco Lee Shemwell died Monday, two days after being hit near the football the stadium during Kentucky’s game against Murray State.

Lexington police Sgt. Stephen Yoder says 18-year-old Jacob R. Heil struck the child, who was waiting to cross the road with his family Saturday. Heil’s arrest citation says he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes and showed indications of impairment during field sobriety tests.

Blood test results are still pending, and he’s due in court Wednesday. He’s currently charged with driving under the influence. It’s unclear whether his status at the university has changed.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment for him.

Sheriff: Deputy shot at rest stop is ‘90 percent paraplegic’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff says a deputy critically wounded in a fatal shootout with a Florida bank robbery suspect is now paralyzed.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton tells news outlets that doctors say 28-year-old Jaime Morales is “90 percent paraplegic.” Morales was assisting several other departments in apprehending 57-year-old Edward Reynolds last week when he was shot in the back of the head.

State police say Reynolds died at the scene. They are investigating. The FBI says Reynolds was a suspect in a series of bank robberies.

Hampton says the former Marine has undergone multiple surgeries and will be transferred to a spinal rehabilitation facility when his chest tubes are removed.

Hampton also said there is now a GoFundMe set up to help cover Morales’ costs, such as a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

Ex-jailer pleads guilty to prescription drug fraud

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A woman who worked at a troubled Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to prescription drug fraud.

The Paducah Sun reported Tuesday that 54-year-old Lisa Kaylor’s plea on 33 counts of attempting to obtain a prescription medication by fraud is unrelated to her work as a part-time McCracken County deputy jailer, from which she has resigned.

She is one of five McCracken County jailers to be recently criminally charged. Another former deputy jailer pleaded guilty in March to official misconduct, while two former deputies are with sexual misconduct at the jail. And Jailer Tonya Ray is charged in connection with perjury and violating the state’s whistleblower statute.

Kaylor acknowledged issuing prescriptions for family members while working for a doctor. The plea agreement carries five-year sentences for each count, to run concurrently.

High school principal on paid leave after DUI charge

LAGRANGE, Ky. (AP) — The principal of a Kentucky high school has been placed on paid leave after being arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

News media outlets report that Oldham County High School Principal Angela Newcomb was arrested early Sunday in LaGrange. An arrest citation says she was arrested around 3 a.m. EDT after a police officer noticed she was driving over the line several times.

Court documents indicate the 40-year-old Newcomb also was charged with reckless driving.

Police say she failed several exercises during a sobriety test and her blood alcohol levels registered at 0.11 percent, several points above the 0.08 percent legal limit.

Oldham County schools spokeswoman Lori McDowell says administrators will be talking with Newcomb “to determine next steps.”

Newcomb’s arraignment is set for Oct. 1.

CIA chief returning to University of Louisville for event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — CIA Director Gina Haspel will return to the University of Louisville next week to discuss national security and her career in the spy agency.

Haspel, a UofL graduate, will appear on campus Sept. 24 as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

Joining Haspel on stage will be two other UofL graduates — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and political commentator Scott Jennings. Haspel will answer questions posed by Jennings.

Haspel, a native of Ashland, Kentucky, took the CIA helm in May. She was confirmed by the Senate after a heated debate about her role in the CIA’s torture program.

The free, public discussion will begin at 9 a.m. EDT. Those wishing to attend must request individual tickets online at McConnellCenter.org. Tickets are nontransferable and limited.