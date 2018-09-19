4-H Environmental Camp conducted

Photos submitted

The annual 4-H Environmental Camp was recently held at Martins Fork Lake. More than 500 fourth- and fifth-graders from Black Mountain, Rosspoint, Cawood, Green Hills, Harlan Independent, Wallins, Cumberland, Evarts, Harlan County Christian and James A Cawood Elementary Schools attended the three-day camp. Classes were presented by the Kentucky Forestry Service, Kentucky Division of Water Quality, University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Forestry Division, Recycling /Tim Pennington, Wildlife/Bell County Agriculture Agent Stacy White and Department of Agriculture along with the Soil Conservation Office. For information about 4-H Environmental Camp or other 4-H projects, contact Raymond Cox at the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-573-4464

