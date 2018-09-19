Local doctor receives top honor

Photo submitted

Harlan surgeon Dr. Olubunmi Esan has received a top honor from the Consumers’ Research Council of America (CRC) as one of America’s Top Surgeons. The council is a research organization that provides consumer information guides for professional services throughout the nation. Dr. Esan received his award from the council based on their evaluation of his experience, training, professional associations and board certification. The council produces 30 “Top Guides,” most of which cover medical specialties, but also in areas of education, real estate and financial services.