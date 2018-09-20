HCHS teams win race at East Ridge

After a sluggish start to the season, the Harlan County girls cross country team rediscovered its mojo Saturday in the Run Between the Forks Invitational at East Ridge High School.

The Lady Bears posted five of the top 10 finishers on the shortened 4K course en route to a comfortable 20-point victory over second-place Letcher County Central.

“The girls ran their best team race of the season,” coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “We packed well, and I was really proud to hear how they talked to each other and held each other accountable throughout the race. I’ve been waiting for that, and I hope it’s a sign of things to come.”

Freshman Ariel Madden was the Lady Bears’ top finisher, coming in third with a time of 21:07.23. She was followed immediately by Cadance Ferguson (21:20.42). Caitlyn Rice (22:21.74) was sixth, and Abby Vitatoe (23:21.84) and Baili Boggs (23:34.76) finished ninth and 10th, respectively. Rounding out Harlan County’s results were Katelyn Hensley (12th, 24:05.30), Kassydee Owens (15th, 24:41.07) and Hailey Madden (23rd, 33:21.40).

The boys team followed suit, also defeating Letcher by 20 points to claim the win.

Senior Josh Lee delivered his best performance of the season so far, winning the short race with a time of 15:15.82. Caleb Brock (15:37.23) finished second. Zack Carmical (fifth, 16:31.82), Daniel Joseph (sixth, 16:36.80), MattYeary (ninth, 17:29.23) and Cooper McHargue (10th, 17:30.24) also finished in the top 10. Also finishing for the Bears were Sean Cooper (12th, 17:40.55), James Bailey (17th, 18:43.21), Lucas Epperson (18th, 18:58.87), Shaun Warren (19th, 18:59.12) and Breydy Daniels (20th, 19:51.00).

“The boys were solid throughout,” Vitatoe said. “They were very disciplined in this race, and I was pleased with their effort. Josh ran great today. He was in control from start to finish.”

Harlan County’s middle school girls squad also claimed a team win as Haylee Couch (17:02.68), Lainey Garrett (19:24.22) and Taylor Clark (20:31.66) took the top three spots. Jasmine Hill (22:22:26) was sixth.

Andrew Yeary was third in the boys middle school race with a time of 13:41.29, and Aiden Seals (30:02.86) finished 13th.

Kaydie Coots finished ninth in the girls elementary school race with a time of 10:07.64. On the boys side, Dashawn Smith led the Bears, finishing seventh with a time of 7:53.33. He was followed by Bradley Brock (ninth, 8:12.88), Luther Gross (13th, 8:32.54) and Ethan Lewis (33rd, 10:25.43). The boys finished third as a team, behind Johns Creek and Mullins.

The meet was beleaguered by delays, and Vitatoe expressed his pleasure with how his team handled the adversity.

“Today was a good day for all our kids. We had a couple curveballs thrown at us throughout the day with delays, and I was really anxious to see our response. I’m very proud of their fight and focus,” he said.

Harlan County returns to action Saturday at Wayne County.