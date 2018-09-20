Knox Co. shooting

On Wednesday at approximately 4:52 p.m., officials Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan received a call from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance on Ky 3440 (Higgins Hollow Road) in reference to a complaint about a shooting. Troopers responded and began an investigation.

At the time of the initial investigation, KSP confirmed two males had been shot. The Knox County deputy coroner pronounced one of the men, later to be confirmed as Glenn Edwards, 57, of Gray, deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second person was in the residence at the scene and refused to come out, and the police had a brief barricade situation until the individual surrendered.

Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer with KSP Post 10, told WYMT, “We have two individuals who have been shot. One of those individuals is deceased here at the scene and the one individual who was inside of his residence who finally came out peacefully, has been detained.” “That individual has been taken to a hospital for injuries he has sustained from a gunshot wound,” Jacobs said

Police later identified the man as Glenn Powell, 71, of Barbourville. Powell suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Powell was initially listed in critical condition and has since been upgraded up to stable.

No officers were involved in the shooting.

Assisting KSP at the scene were Barbourville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Coroner’s Office, Barbourville Fire Department and Knox County Ambulance Service.

KSP Det. Jake Wilson is leading the investigation and more information will be released as it is available.