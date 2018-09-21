Dragons explode for 70 in rout of Jenkins

The Harlan Green Dragons raced out to a 35-0 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 70-12 victory over visiting Jenkins on Friday.

Senior running back Kilian Ledford scored four touchdowns while sophomore running back Ethan Clem added three for the Green Dragons.

Ledford opened the scoring with a 20-yard TD run. Caleb Adkins caught the two-point conversion pass from Will Varner to make it 8-0.

Clem had his first touchdown at the 8:07 mark from the 23. Clem added the conversion.

With 5:18 remaining in the first quarter, Ledford went 28 yards for the score. His kick made it 23-0.

Varner connected with Adkins on a 37-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes later.

Ledford made it 35-0 on a 23-yarder after one period.

The scoring continued for the Dragons in the second quarter as Ledford caught a 22-yard pass from Varner for the TD. Adkins added the two-point conversion.

With 5:33 left to play in the first half, Varner went in from the 5. Braydon Shanks added the extra point to make it 50-0.

Jenkins avoided the shutout as Jordan Bates scored on a 45-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds remaining in the second period.

Clem scored on a 51-yard run to open the third quarter.

The Cavaliers scored their final touchdown as Bates races 68 yards with 5:24 left in the third quarter. Jenkins trailed 56-12.

Harlan senior running back Jarrett McKenzie added a 46-yard touchdown. Ledford hit the extra point.

The Green Dragons closed the scoring when Clem went in from the 15-yard line. Ledford’s kick was good..

Harlan gained 332 yards on the ground. Clem led the Dragons with 107 yards. Ledford followed with 71 and Varner added 69. McKenzie rushed for 46 yards.

Varner connected on four of five passes for 93 yards.

Bates led the Cavaliers with 152 yards on seven carries. Jenkins had 144 rushing yards. Jenkins junior quarterback John Fleming completed four of nine passes for 80 yards.

Harlan (3-3) will be open next week before beginning district play Oct. 5 at Williamsburg. The Green Dragons will host Lynn Camp (Oct. 12) and Pineville (Oct. 19) to close district action.

Jenkins (0-6) will also be open on Friday. The Cavaliers will play Lex. Sayre on Oct. 5.

———

Harlan 70, Jenkins 12

Jenkins 0 6 6 0 — 12

Harlan 35 15 13 7 — 70

H-Ledford 20 run (Adkins pass from Varner)

H-Clem 23 run (Clem run)

H-Ledford 28 run (Ledford kick)

H-Adkins 37 pass from Varner (kick blocked)

H-Ledford 23 run (run failed)

H-Ledford 22 pass from Varner (Adkins run)

H-Varner 5 run (Shanks kick)

J-Bates 45 pass from Fleming (run failed)

H-Clem 51 run (kick blocked)

J-Bates 68 run (run failed)

H-McKenzie 46 run (Ledford kick)

H-Clem 15 run (Ledford kick)

^^^

JHS HHS

First downs 7 16

Rushing 33-144 14-332

Passing 80 93

Comp-Att-Int 4-11-1 4-5-0

Penalties 4-36 4-35

Punts 1-25 0-0

^^^

RUSHING—Jenkins, Bates 7-152, Fleming 21-(-2), Rose 5-(-6). Harlan, Clem 4-107, Ledford 3-71, Varner 3-69, McKenzie 1-46, Scearse 1-23, Carr 2-16.

PASSING—Jenkins, Fleming 4-9-1-80, Bentley 0-2-0-0. Harlan, Varner 4-5-2-93.

RECEIVING—Jenkins, Bates 2-60, Polly 1-16, Bentley 1-4. Harlan, Ledford 2-49, Adkins 2-44