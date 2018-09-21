Festival time in the Tri-Cities

On Oct. 5 and 6, one of Kentucky’s oldest — and one of its newest — festivals will team up and celebrate the diverse artistic heritage of Southeast Kentucky. For the third consecutive year, the Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’ will partner with Cumberland Tourism’s Kentucky’s Black Bear Festival on the Cumberland Campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC).

Lige Buell, festival chair and Cumberland campus director, says that the combined effort is fitting because newer generations are becoming involved with a beloved tradition. The Swappin’ Meetin’ has brought thousands to the Cumberland campus for over 50 years. Buell himself has a long history with the festival, having worked over 35 years for the college as a business professor and volunteering hundreds of hours with the event.

According to Buell, Cumberland Tourism has brought more of a “festive” atmosphere with the addition of a carnival, retail booths, a competitive cornhole tournament, as well as even more craft and food booths and musical entertainment. He emphasizes, however, that cultural enrichment and education “remain at the heart” of the event.

Cumberland Tourism Director Tracy Bailey agrees that the merger has been a success.

“The partnership helps with the improvement of the overall festival venue, and it provides a distinctive experience of both education and enjoyment,” Bailey says.

The fun begins on Friday with a long list of activities, contests, demonstrations, carnival rides, music and craft and food booths from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Demonstrations include apple cider making, quilt making, lye soap making, blacksmithing, sorghum making, butter churning, pottery making, wood carving, chain saw art, broom making, basket making, and spinning.

Contests and exhibits include: The 28th Annual Tri-City News Photography Contest; The Pam Holcomb Youth Storytelling Contest; The Many Mountains, Many Stories Art Contest; The 6th Annual Student Essay Contest; a quilting contest; pickles, jams and jellies contest; baked goods contest; hog calling; cake walk; bingo; and the Swappin’ Bear Scavenger Hunt.

Children’s games and activities will be hosted by Harlan County’s Cooperative Extension Agency and the SKCTC Education Program, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) demonstrations and hands-on activities will also be taking place, led by SCKTC’s natural science and mathematics faculty and students. The Swappin’ Meetin’ Express Train and the hay wagon will be giving rides, and Bluegrass Rides Carnival will be set up on the festival grounds.

On Friday night, the annual gospel singing will be held in the Godbey Appalachian Center theater, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s headliner is Common Ground. Gospel performers Tammie Chapman, Peggy Green, Earnie Hawkins, Ruby and Jake Ravizee and Chiseled in Stone will provide opening music. This event is free to the public.

Also on Friday night, the second annual Super Deluxe Old-Time Music Show & Sorghum Stiroff will take place beneath the pines near the campus entrance. Sponsored by Harlan County Fiscal Court and SKCTC’s Appalachian Program, the old-time music show and sorghum stiroff will feature acclaimed new traditional musicians The Local Honeys, Bill And The Belles, and Pierceton Hobbs. Folksinger Jill Sprague will open for the show. The stiroff will be led by Master Sorghum Maker Gary Paul Branson.

Festival events will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, along with the Car, Truck, & Bike Show. Sponsored by the Good Ole Boys Car And Bike Club, the show will take place in the field by the Godbey Appalachian Center with registration at 10:00 a.m. and judging at 3 p.m. Also on Saturday, the Honoree Ceremony will take place on the music stage at 11 a.m. where the 2018 honoree will be announced along with the Quilter’s Award.

The music schedule for this year’s festival is as follows: On Friday, Kristina Birchfield at 10 a.m., Cody Howard at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Whatever Werewolves Wear at noon, Jill Sprague at 2 p.m., Pine Mountain Grass at 3 p.m., Rock Bottom at 5 p.m., and the gospel singing and SuperDeluxe Old-Time Music Show both taking place at 6 p.m; on Saturday, Mountain Drive takes the stage at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m, Sunrise Ridge at noon, Right Fork Ramblers at 2 p.m., Righteous Revival at 3 p.m. and Big Daddy & The Heat at 4:30 p.m. The Kudzu Killers will end this year’s festival with an adrenalin-pumping, grand-finale concert Saturday night at 6 p.m.

For more information about this year’s 54th annual Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’ And Black Bear Festival, visit the event’s Facebook page. It contains details concerning contest rules and entry deadlines, demonstration and exhibit locations, and musical performances.

Buell said, “I’ve seen many changes here at Southeast, and those changes are exciting! The advancements of modern times make it possible for the college to provide higher education at its best for our communities. We still, however, embrace our mountain culture, and what makes Southeast unique is our affinity for our rich, Appalachian heritage and our intent to preserve it.”