Local Sports

Balanced offense sends Harlan to a victory at Black Mountain

Three Lady Dragons reached double figures as Harlan won 48-33 at Black Mountain on Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Emma Owens led Harlan (11-4) with 14 points. Raegan Jones and Ella Karst added 10 each.

Hannah Turner scored 13 points and McKenzie Crider added 11 for the 7-6 Tigerettes.

Chelsey Cottrell led Black Mountain to a 25-23 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game with nine points.

Abby Jones paced Harlan with nine points.

Black Mountain returns to action Thursday at Evarts. Harlan will play in a league tournament.

———

Harlan (48) — Emma Owens 14, Raegan Jones 10, Ella Karst 10, Alyssa Gibson 4, Peighton Jones 4, Aymanni Wynn 2, Faith Hoskins 2, Marissa Marlowe 2.

Black Mountain (33) — Hannah Turner 13, McKenzie Crider 11, Hanna Pace 6, Leonna Morales 2, Emma Mulkey 1.

———

Black Mountain (25) — Chelsey Cottrell 9, Hannah Kirby 7, Tristan Pace 6, Jade Parker 2, Angel Hensley 1

Harlan (23) — Abby Jones 9, Ava Nunez 8, Kate Cornett 4, Ella Lisenbee 2.

^^^

Jones, Lunsford lead JACES to hard-fought win at Evarts

Led by 14 points from Kylie Jones and 13 from Taylor Lunsford, James A. Cawood won 42-39 in a seventh- and eighth-grade showdown Tuesday at Evarts.

Isabelle Kirby and Madison Jones each scored 15 to lead the Lady Cats.

Kylie Noe poured in 24 points as Evarts won 42-28 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Leah Davis scored 21 to lead the Trojanettes.

James A. Cawood travels to Cumberland on Thursday. Evarts will play host to Black Mountain on Monday.

———

James A. Cawood (42) – Kaylee Buell 2, Kylie Jones 14, Aaliyah Lewis 3, Taylor Lunsford 13, Skylar Shephard 4, Cadence Ferguson 6.

Evarts (39) – Isabelle Kirby 15, Madison Jones 15, Maria Ball 3, Carly Madden 6.

———

Evarts (42) — Kylie Noe 24, Ashley Preston 9, Drucilla Brown 9.

James A Cawood (28) — Leah Davis 21, Madison Daniels 5, Lacey Robinson 2.

^^^

Crider pours in 31 points as Tigerettes defeat Cawood

Black Mountain had its best offensive night of the season as McKenzie Crider exploded for 31 points in a 60-24 rout of visiting Cawood on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Hannah Turner and Kaitlyn Turner added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Scarlett Rowe led Cawood with 11 points.

Abbi Fields scored 20 points and Cheyanne Rhymer added 18 as Cawood won 38-28 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Chelsey Cottrell led Black Mountain with 12 points.

Black Mountain lost a pair of hard-fought games Saturday at Bell County in the Lady Cats Classic, falling 36-28 to Middlesboro and 39-35 to Pineville. Lone Jack edged Black Mountain 22-21 in fifth- and sixth-grade action. Black Mountain downed Bell Central 22-14 in a fourth-grade game.

Black Mountain returns to action Thursday at home against Harlan. Cawood will play host to Cumberland on Monday.

———

Black Mountain (60) — McKenzie Crider 31, Hannah Turner 11, Kaitlyn Turner 10, Hanna Pace 4, Emma Mulkey 2, Keonna Morales 2.

Cawood (24) — Scarlett Rowe 11, Kaylee Clark 6, Whitney Green 5, Taylor Clem 2.

———

Cawood (38) — Abbi Fields 20, Cheyanne Rhymer 18.

Black Mountain (28) — Chelsey Cottrell 12, Brooke Turner 8, Hannah Kirby 5, Jayde Parker 2, Tristan Pace 1.

^^^

Lady Dragons sweep games at Lynn Camp

Harlan swept a pair of middle school basketball games Tuesday at Lynn Camp, winning 38-34 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game and 28-20 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Emma Owens scored 13 points and Reagan Jones added 10 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game as the Lady Dragons improved to 10-4.

Joria Carnes led Lynn Camp with 12 points.

Abby Jones scored 11 to lead the 7-6 Lady Dragons in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Harlan returns to action Thursday at Black Mountain.

———

Harlan (38) — Emma Owens 13, Ella Karst 8, Aymanni Wynn 4, Peighton Jones 3, Reagan Jones 10.

Lynn Camp (34) — Joria Carnes 12, Abby Mabe 4, Bella Blevins 4, Chloe Helton 7, Abbi Boggs 7.

———

Harlan (28) — Abby Jones 11, Addison Jackson 7, Ava Nunez 6, Kate Cornett 4.

Lynn Camp (20) — Abbie Boggs 9, Lynese Durham 2, Lily heinze 2, Lauren Partin 7.

^^^

Long scores 12 as Rosspoint claims win over G.R. Hampton

Mallory Long scored 12 points as Rosspoint defeated G.R. Hampton 23-15 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Rosspoint travels to Green Hills on Thursday.

———

Rosspoint (23) — Brianna Howard 3, Chloe McCreary 2, Kaitlyn Daniels 2, Mallory Long 12, Harleigh Vanover 4.

G.R. Hampton (15) — Danni Jordan 4, Lydia King 6, Macey Nelson 1, Kennadi Jones 4.

———

G.R. Hampton (18) — Lydia King 14, Macey Nelson 2, Kennadi Jones 2.

Rosspoint (7) — Lacey Short 7.

^^^

Griffin scores 22 points as Devils defeat Skins

Taytum Griffin poured in 22 points as Wallins defeated visiting Cumberland 34-22 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Lesleigh Brown led the Lady Skins with six points.

Griffin scored 16 as Wallins defeated Cawood 39-27 on Monday.

Wallins won 13-10 in the fifth-and sixth-grade game as Savannah Hill scored five for the Lady Devils.

Jade Burton led the Lady Skins with five points.

Wallins travels to Green Hills on Tuesday. Cumberland plays host to James A. Cawood on Oct. 1.

———

Wallins (34) — Taytum Griffin 22, Brooklyn Wood 5, Emilee Eldridge 2, Faith Caldwell 4, Rylie Maggard 1

Cumberland (22) — Leslie Brown 6, Josalyn Lee 5, Brittleyn Estep 2, Breanna Massey 2, Destiny Cornett 5, Kaydee Lewis 2

———

Wallins (13) — Savannah Hill 5, Ashton Evans 2, Whitley Teague 1, Alyssa Hensley 2, Whitney Noe 3

Cumberland (10) — Jade Burton 5, Akira Lee 2, Kassidy Hall 3.

———

Wallins (39) — Taytum Griffin 16, Brooklyn Wood 7, Emilee Eldridge 2, Faith Caldwell 14.

Cawood (27) — Whitney Green 3, Scarlett Rowe 17, Taylor Clem 3, Kaylee Clark 4.