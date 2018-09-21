News Around the State

Residents can file electronically in small claims cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Residents in three Kentucky counties can now file electronic documents in small claims court cases.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says it is the first time the court’s electronic filing system has been available for public use. It is currently open to self-represented litigants in Fayette, Hardin and Kenton counties, and the statement says there are plans to take the program statewide this year.

Electronic filing for attorneys was completed in 2015.

Administrative Office of the Courts Director Laurie K. Dudgeon said most people represent themselves in small claims cases court, so this will give them the same convenience as attorneys.

She says it is just one step toward expanding electronic filing in all types of cases for the public.

Volunteers needed for foster care review boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say volunteers are needed for county Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.

The volunteers would review the cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Officials say counties in need of volunteers include Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden and Fulton. Other counties in need are Graves, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McLean, Todd, Trigg and Warren.

Volunteers aren’t required to live in those counties.

Kentucky lawmakers created the boards as a way to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. Volunteers review files on children placed in out-of-home care and work with state officials and courts on behalf of the state’s foster children.

Former county official accused of theft indicted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say a former Estill County official accused of theft has been indicted.

A statement from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office says a Franklin County grand jury indicted former Estill County Judge-Executive Wallace Taylor on Tuesday on one count of abuse of public trust over $10,000.

The statement says Wallace is accused of taking more than $38,000 in state and federal grants that belonged to the county from December 2016 through March 2017.

Authorities say Wallace, who is 56, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Madison County jail. News outlets reported he bonded out. A call to a listing for Wallace Taylor in Irvine on Friday rang unanswered.

University partners with military to study optimal fitness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has been awarded a contract from the Defense Department to study physical and mental fitness.

WKYT-TV reports UK President Eli Capilouto announced the $4 million partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and the Office of Naval Research on Tuesday. He said the research would focus on determining optimal fitness among elite military forces.

The study will be performed by UK’s Sports Medicine Research Institute.

Town selling car, shirts, cornhole games for wounded deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky community is selling a car, T-shirts and cornhole tournament spots to help raise money for a sheriff’s deputy who’s now paralyzed after a deadly shootout with a Florida bank robbery suspect.

News outlets report the Scott County area has rallied to support 28-year-old Jaime Morales.

Army veteran Jim Brock says he’s partnered with a dealership to auction off his 1976 Ford LTD and donate proceeds to Morales. Bar owner Brad Weaver says a tournament raised roughly $1,000. Deputy John Bright says he and others are selling shirts with Morales’ badge number on them.

According to Sheriff Tony Hampton, doctors say Morales is “90 percent paraplegic.” He was wounded while helping several departments trying to apprehend 57-year-old Edward Reynolds last week. State police say Reynolds died at the scene.