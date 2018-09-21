U.S. 421 lane closures set for next week in Harlan Co.

MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have lane closures at milepoints 16.5 and 16.8 in Harlan County beginning Monday. The work schedule includes:

• Sept. 24, U.S. 421 southbound traffic at mile point 16.8 in Harlan County will have a lane closure at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.

• Sept. 24, U.S. 421 northbound traffic at mile point 16.8 in Harlan County will have a lane closure at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

• Sept. 25, U.S. 421 southhbound traffic at mile point 16.5 in Harlan County will have a lane closure at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.

• Sept. 25, U.S. 421 northbound traffic at mile point 16.5 in Harlan County will have a lane closure at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.