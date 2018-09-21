What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Daily Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar free of charge as space allows. We do not accept submissions called in via phone. All submissions should be emailed to beth.key@harlandaily.com or dropped off at our office, 1512 Hwy. 421 South, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlandaily.com.

Girls Scouts is looking for volunteers to guide and inspire girls. Learn more and sign up today at www.gskentucky.org. Do you have a girl attending kindergarten- through 12th-grade? If so, sign her up for the Girl Scout experience at www.gskentucky.org/join.

SATURDAYS

The Harlan County Farmers Market will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

SEPT. 23

Riverside Baptist Church in Dayhoit will host a homecoming service at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23. Fellowship dinner will follow the service. The speaker will be Eric Good with singing by Voices of Praise. Pastor Thomas Heck welcomes everyone.

SEPT. 24

There will be a an informational meeting to address the drug addiction issue in our county at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Harlan County Extension Depot — Families in Addiction Crisis Taking Steps (FACTS). There will be guest speakers and resources about intervention information about Casey’s Law.

SEPT. 25

The Upper Cumberland/KEA Retired Teachers will hold their annual fall meeting on Sept. 25 at David’s Steaks in Corbin. Lunch (provided) at 11:30 a.m. and meeting at noon. Business will be the election of officers (president, vice-president, secretary) for 2018-2020. Speaker will be Rep.-Elect Derek Lewis, Kentucky House 90 (laurel, Clay, Leslie). Program will be an update of the legislative session just ended, and plans for involvement in the upcoming November elections. Additional information available from UCEA-Retired President Pat Bingham by e-mail to fsdir@hotmail.com.

SEPT. 27

The Harlan County Democrat Executive Committee is sponsoring an old fashion political rally from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Harlan Center. Candidates and supporters are invited to attend and speak if they wish. State and local elected officials are invited and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Karen Phillips at 606-909-3012 or Roger Noe at 606-573-0023.

Have you ever wondered how maple syrup is made? Did you know it can be made and is being made here in Kentucky? If you would like to learn more about it, the Harlan County Extension Service will have an information session on Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., at the Harlan County Extension Depot. To register, call 606-573-4464.

THURSDAYS

Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

SEPT. 29

Harlan’s Amazing Race will return Sept. 29 — use your Harlan knowledge to complete puzzles, trivia, clues, riddles, physical activities, explore Harlan County, and more in this fun challenge. This year’s event will begin at the Harlan Center where you will receive your first clue beginning at noon. Teams must be in teams of 2 and the registration cost is $15 per person. Registration forms can be picked up at the Harlan Center, and will also be available at 11 a.m. on race day at the upper plaza of the Harlan Center. One team member must be a licensed driver with insurance on the vehicle they plan to use or team members must be able to provide their own transportation by a licensed and insured guardian. The grand prize will be $300.

OCT. 5

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Harlan County Public Library have established a site at the Evarts Public Library for VA Telehealth. Everyone is invited to attend the kick off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5. Veterans receiving healthcare via the VA can talk to their doctor over a computer link set up by the technician and save travel time.

Brian Bowman, veterans benefits field representative, will be at the Harlan County Courthouse on Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive free assistance filing for federal and state veteran’s benefits. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For an appointment, call toll-free 606-433-7522.

OCT. 5-6

The 44th annual Dillion Asher reunion will be held Oct. 5 and 6. The reunion will be held at Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Pineville on Friday. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. (buffet of order from menu in the dining room). Social hour and business meeting is from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ray Harm Room. The reunion will be held at Cardinal House, Queendale in Clay County on Saturday — all day potluck picnic beginning at noon (bring a covered dish). For more information, contact Janene Carole Simpson at missky@twc.com.

OCT. 6

The annual Harlan Haunt Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 6 at the Harlan Center. For tickets or more information, visit www.harlanhauntfest.com.

OCT. 13

Join Kingdom Come State Park’s first annual Pumpkin Carving Contest for a spooktacular fun time. Bring already carved pumpkins to the gift shop between noon and 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 for judging ($3 entry fee for each pumpkin). Ages categories are 13 and under; 14 and older. Lots of spooky prizes to win. For more information, call 606-589-4138 or email sherry.cornett@ky.gov.

OCT. 18

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Awards Gala beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Harlan Center. For more information, visit http://www.harlancountychamber.com/.

OCT. 20, 27

Kingdom Come State Park will present the annual Haunted Trail from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 27 at the park. Zombies, ghouls, demons and the darkest creatures of the night await you! Leave the little ones at home, the Haunted Trail is not recommended for ages 8 and under. Admission is $5 permission. For more information, call 606-589-4138 or email sherry.cornett@ky.gov.

WEDNESDAYS

Those who are mourning the death of a family member or friend are invited to attend the Griefshare video seminar at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located four miles west of Harrogate on TN 63. This non-denominational Christ-centered program features biblical teachings by nationally respected grief experts and others journeying through grief. Organizers provide you the opportunity to be around others who understand. GriefShare also offers valuable insights about building a new normal in life and renewing a new hope for the future. Meetings will be held on Wednesdays from, 6 to 7:30 pm, July 25 through Oct.17. For more information, contact Bob Jackson at 423-869-4422, Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491 or visit www.griefshare.org.

OCT. 31

Halloween will be observed in Harlan County on Oct. 31. Trick or treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m.

NOV. 3, 4

The New Tazewell United Methodist Church will sponsor a Holiday Arts and Crafts Show on Nov. 3, 9 a.m.t to 4 p.m., and Nov. 4, noon to 1 p.m.. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses etc. Tables are $25 each. Lunch will be available to purchase.Funds will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at 423-419-5028 or contact Jody Kennedy or Shelley Wieting.

• • • • • • •

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

volunteers and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military support group for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to protect your family from drug use. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.