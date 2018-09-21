Woman faces identity theft charge

A Cumberland woman is facing charges including identity theft after allegedly using another’s personal information to establish credit cards.

Brittany Parrott, 30, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Sept. 13.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Cumberland City Police Chief Cody Williamson, Parrott knowingly abused/neglected an elderly lady by using her personal information to establish credit cards in the woman’s name. Parrott used the credit cards to charge personal items, including clothing, for herself. Parrott would order clothing and other items and charge them to the credit card. The items were delivered to Parrott’s address.

Parrott was charged with abuse/neglect of an adult, theft of identity of another without consent, theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake and theft of mail matter. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond secured by 10 percent.

In other police activity:

• Edward Bledsoe Jr., 48, of Baxter, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 11. He was indicted on four counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Derwin Johnson, 33, of Piqua, Ohio, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 12. He was indicted for flagrant non-support and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Megan Shepherd, 27, of Baxter, was arrested on Wednesday. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Anthony C. Randall, 46, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Sept. 12. He was indicted for fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.