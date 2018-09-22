Conversation from a millennial couple

Now that winter is rearing its icy head, I am not one of those people who wax nostalgic about fireplaces and heating their homes with open fireplaces or wood/coal burning stoves or furnaces.

Unless you’ve live a very sheltered life, you’ve probably heard the term “millennials” mentioned in an advertisement or conversation. It’s a relatively new word that the 2007 version of Word on my computer does not recognize, which means it is going to be underlined in red every time I use it in this column and, if all goes as planned, that’s going to be several times before we’re done here.

Depending on who you ask and, even more, on whom you believe, “millennials” is the term for the generation who reached adulthood between the year 2000 and this year. Others insist it refers to anybody born between 1985 and 2000. If you go online and look up millennials you will find numerous other opinions as to when, what, who, where and how one falls into the demographic called millennials.

The overriding characteristic of most millennials is that they are the first generation whose social and cultural values was largely shaped by the internet. If they can’t download an “app” to make it work, chances are they don’t have any use for it and they would much rather sit around tweeting than go dancing. Another name for the demographic is “net-gen.” Guess where that comes from.

Millennials are offended by anything and everything. But I am not overly worried that this column will offend many millennials because it mostly runs in print newspapers (millenials don’t touch paper, much less read it). Well, I suppose a few of them do read the papers online but news is really not very important to a millennial unless it has something to do with gigabytes or a new and improved smart phone.

Remember when we retirees believed we had finally hit full stride in our careers when we reached 40.

As far as millennials are concerned, 40 is the new 80. Those of us hitting 70 are historic antiques in the eyes of millennials .

Anyway, this young millennial couple was sitting in McDonald’s when he noticed that she was using the corner of her French fries holder to studiously rake the seeds from her burger bun onto a napkin.

“What on earth are you doing,” he asked?

“Remember when those old timers at the office were talking about growing their own food when we were in that useless meeting at the office this morning,” she asked back?

“Yep, he nodded. Tomatoes and things like that. I never touch the stuff.”

“Well, she said. I Googled it. All you have to do is buy a couple or three 2-gallon plant pots and some potting soil at WallyWorld, set them on the patio, plant the seeds and water them once a week and you can grow nearly anything.”

“So what does that have to do with what you’re doing now,” he asked.

“ I’m saving Big Mac seeds, Stupid. We’ll run into the garden center here behind us and be right in business in no time.”

“Don’t ever call me stupid” he yelled back at her even though millennials are never supposed to show emotion! On the other hand, they are never supposed to call anyone stupid

“I’ll have you know that I actually learned something in that boring biology class we were force fed in high school, he admonished. Those seeds you are saving will not come up because they have been baked and McDonald’s surely has a patent on the live ones.”

“Oh, I suppose you’re right, she acquiesced. Besides, if we actually grew them we’d have to buy a micro-wave and one of us would have to learn how to cook.”

“Nahhh, he replied. I’m sure we could find an app that would do that for us.”

