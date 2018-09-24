Man hospitalized after allegedly assaulting a woman

A man and woman were allegedly injured in an incident resulting in the man being stabbed.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan received a call about two individuals fighting at a residence in the Ages community of Harlan County at 12:21 p.m. on Sunday. KSP troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates Clyde Phillips broke into a residence belonging to Don Rigney. While inside the residence Phillips began assaulting Linda Pace, who staying there. The home owner (Rigney) was able to stop the assault by stabbing Phillips multiple times.

Both Phillips and Pace were taken to Harlan ARH Hospital for injuries they sustained. Pace suffered a broken arm from the assault. Phillips remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges on Phillips are pending at this time. No charges have been filled against the home owner.

KSP is continuing the investigation.