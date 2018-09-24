Penalties cost Bears in loss to Clay

Harlan County spent most of the night battling from behind in junior varsity action Monday at home against Clay County and still had a chance in the final minute when two costly penalties ended their hopes in a 22-14 loss.

The Bears had pulled to within eight in the fourth quarter after quarterback Cody Clayborn ran 8 yards for a touchdown with 2:13 left, then found Gavin Ewald for a two-point conversion that cut the deficit eight. Harlan County forced the Tigers into a fourth and long after a tackle by Jonathan Langford on second down. Two straight off-sides penalties against the Bears gave Clay the game-clinching first down.

HCHS was penalized four times in the game for jumping off-sides, one leading to another Clay touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter when Austin Smith powered his way into the end zone for a 22-6 lead with 3:48 left.

Clay broke.a scoreless tie late in the first half when Harlan County was unable to convert on a fourth down play from its own 23 in the final minute. Tyler Flanary and Cullen Whitaker broke up a pass on third down but the Tigers scored on the next play when Ethan Hacker teamed with Dominic Hubbard. Hacker added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 31.5 seconds left in the half.

Harlan County reached the end zone in the third quarter with a drive that featured Clayborn picking up a first down on the ground and finding Nathan Shepherd and Flanary for catches. Clayborn went the final 3 yards for a touchdown with 1:12 left in the third quarter. Zach Potter was stopped on the two-point conversion.

Hubbard scored on a 7-yard run and the Tigers added the two-point conversion for a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

Harlan County returns to action Monday at home against Knox Central.