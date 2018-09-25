Dragons, Bears battling through injury problems

In winning a regional title last year after a 1-4 start, the Harlan County Black Bears proved that the non-district portion of a schedule doesn’t limit what a team can accomplish once the district schedule begins.

Both Harlan County and Harlan have completed their non-district slates, except for the closing game of the season before the playoffs, and will now be able to turn their attention to winning district championships, HCHS in 5A for the last time and Harlan in Class A. Harlan County got a head start in its five-team District 8 with an overtime 22-14 win Friday over visiting North Laurel. Harlan overpowered Jenkins 70-12 for its third straight victory, evening its record at 3-3 going into its bye week before a trip to Williamsburgthe following Friday.

Both won despite a string of recent injuries, the second straight year the Bears have experienced that problem. HCHS lost most of its key players to injuries in its slow start last year but welcomes them back in time for the run to the state semifinals. Injuries have hit the Bears again this year with sophomore running back Matt Brown going down in the opening game loss at Ashland Blazer. He made an impressive return in the win over North Laurel, showing his big-play ability with two touchdown runs to help the Bears wipe out a 14-0 deficit.

The Bears played without junior center Noah Saylor and sophomore guard/linebacker Kobe Burkhart the last couple of weeks, and Burkhart isn’t expected back this year due to a shoulder injury. Senior linebacker/fullback Garry Henson, a four-year starter and the Bears’ most experienced player, suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago against Wayne County but made it back in time play against North Laurel, even though he was limited to defense except for the game-winning overtime series.

“Injuries are part of this game, unfortunately,” Harlan County coach Eddie Creech said. “Two seasons in a row, we have lost multiple starters within the first four games. We have yet to use them as excuses, though. Our kids know the next guy up has to come in and do the job.”

Harlan has won three straight despite losing several key players to injuries, beginning with a broken leg suffered by senior linebacker Tate Bryson. Junior fullback Jordan Howard also suffered a broken bone in his leg in a win over Magoffin County and also isn’t expected back this year. Senior tailback/defensive back John Brady Brock, the Dragons’ leading rusher last year, went out with a shoulder injury against Magoffin County and was expected to miss three weeks. The Dragons lost Shane Lindsay, a defensive starter, to a broken collarbone before the season began. Isiah Hall, a reserve linemen, missed three weeks due to a concussion.

Kilian Ledford, a senior running back/defensive back who entered the season as the Dragons’ highest-rated player by the Cats Pause, missed the first three games due to hand surgery but made an impressive return to ignite the Dragons’ win streak, including a four-touchdown performance against Jenkins. Senior receiver Jarrett McKenzie missed two games with a broken hand but also came back strong, scoring a touchdown Friday against the Cavaliers.

Harlan’s three district opponents, Williamsburg, Lynn Camp and Pineville, are all having good seasons going into district play and District 7 could be as balanced as it has been in years. There doesn’t appear to be a dominant team this year, but all three have played well against non-district competition.

“Defense wins championships, so we need our defense to play like we did against Magoffin (a 28-14 win) and even better,” Harlan coach John Luttrell said. “I think there will be an upset in our district because there is so much parity, and anyone we beat at this point most people would consider an upset.”

The Bears’ 5A district is just the opposite with everyone but Perry Central struggling through the season’s first month. The Commodores, however, lost at home to Letcher Central to open its district schedule on Friday. Letcher Central, a winless team last year, will play host to Harlan County on Friday with the winner moving to 2-0 in district play and taking over first place.

“Our district is wide open,” Creech said. “Our young men have put themselves in a good position going into the second weekend of district play. We are the region champs until someone dethrones us.”