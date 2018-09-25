Lee leads HCHS to third place at Wayne

Last October, the Harlan County Black Bears boys cross country team came up just shy of booking a trip to the state championship in the regional meet at Cave Lake Park in Monticello. On Saturday, they served notice that they don’t intend to miss out this year.

The boys placed third in a huge race at the Wayne County Invitational behind a strong performance by Josh Lee. The senior finished third, posting a time of 18:09.42. Caleb Brock (sixth, 18:15.70) and Zack Carmical (14th, 18:52.15) also posted top-15 finishes with sub-19:00 times. Daniel Joseph (37th, 20:12.86) and Cooper McHargue (42nd, 20:48.36) scored for the Black Bears as well.

Rounding out Harlan County’s results were Matt Yeary (48th, 21:01.53), Sean Cooper (51st, 21:29.91), Lucas Epperson (66th, 22:46.36), James Bailey (68th, 23:00.09), Andrew Yeary (81st, 24:37.62) and Joseph Gordon (106th, 32:22.58).

“This was a really good performance for the kids today, by far one of the most complete of the season,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “The boys ran absolutely fearless and should feel more confident after this race. We still have a lot of improvement to make, but this is a good step in the right direction.”

Charles David Morton led Harlan’s effort in the race, posting a time of 22:15.96 and a 59th-place finish. John Mark Bryson (25:27.31) and Shane Lindsey (25:47.61) finished 87th and 89th, respectively.

South Laurel won the race, defeating Pulaski County by 13 points. Bell County eighth-grader Caden Miracle was the individual winner, posting a time of 17:27.46.

Harlan County’s girls finished seventh in a loaded field, with South Laurel claiming the win. Casey County edged Pulaski by two points for second place.

Cadance Ferguson led the Lady Bears, finishing 29th with a time of 25:12.00. Caitlyn Rice (25:27.00) and Ariel Madden (25:53.00) were 31st and 35th, respectively. Abby Vitatoe (44th, 27:36.00), Baili Boggs (53rd, 29:15.00), Katelyn Hensley (57th, 29:34.00), Lainey Garrett (60th, 30:43.00), Taylor Clark (68th, 40:49.00) and Hailey Madden (69th, 45:28.00) also ran for Harlan County.

“The girls are still figuring it out, but we continue to trend in the right direction,” Vitatoe said. “They are very much a work in progress, but we have a handful of girls who are cutting time each meet. Like the boys, we still have a ways to go, but they are working hard.”

Lucy Bryson finished 20th to lead Harlan, posting a time of 24:33.00. Ella Morton (32:51.00) was 63rd.

Two-time defending Class 3A Region 7 champion Phoebe McCowan won the race with a time of 20:01.00.

The Black Bears return to action Tuesday at Middlesboro.