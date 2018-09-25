News Around the State

Police: Man stuck in ditch near house killed by homeowner

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state police say a homeowner fatally shot a man whose truck got stuck trying to leave his property. The man’s friend then got a gun and traded fire, shooting the homeowner in the abdomen.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Monday that charges are pending against 71-year-old Glenn Powell, of Barbourville. Police say Powell ordered 57-year-old Glenn Edwards off his property and then shot him in the back after Edwards’ truck got stuck in a ditch.

Police say Edwards’ friend has not been charged. Powell is in stable condition. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Commission suspends judge accused of ethics violations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Judicial Conduct Commission has suspended a Kentucky judge who is accused of ethics violations.

News outlets report the commission issued an order Monday that said Circuit Judge Beth Lewis Maze will be suspended with pay until the ethics case is resolved. She hears cases in Rowan, Bath, Montgomery and Menifee counties.

The commission has accused Maze of signing orders to have her ex-husband drug tested after he was arrested in 2017 on charges including drug possession. Maze has said no other judges were available and that she would have signed the papers for anyone. She has denied seeking favorable treatment for her ex-husband.

It was not clear how long Maze will be off the bench. No date has been set for a hearing on the ethics violations.

Forum in Ky. to focus on improving foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Administrative Office of the Courts says a community forum is being held to discuss improving outcomes for children and families involved in the Kentucky foster care system.

A statement from the agency says Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in the region are hosting the forum Tuesday afternoon at the Robert F. Stephens Circuit Courthouse in Lexington. The forum is one of seven being hosted across the state as part of legislative reforms passed this year.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards Chairman Ed Staats said topics could include placing children into permanent homes and ensuring their safety while they’re in care.

Findings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and will be among the board’s annual recommendations to the Supreme Court, the governor and the legislature.

Ky. hosting event spotlighting issues for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a regional conference is planned in the state to spotlight issues that promote healthy aging.

The state Cabinet for Health and Family Services says Kentucky will host this year’s annual conference from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 in Louisville. The event is expected to feature representatives from Southern states who will meet to discuss programs geared toward older adults.

Officials say the conference of the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging will provide a forum to share information and network with other professionals and agencies. Serving as the conference’s chairwoman will be Barbara Gordon, who is director of the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency.