Vick begins 5-year prison sentence

A man was ordered to begin serving a prison sentence of five years after his probation was revoked recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Shawn Vick, 28, of Evarts, appeared with his attorney, William Seidelman, in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson on Thursday on the state’s motion to revoke probation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the matter for the state.

According to the order revoking probation, Vick was sentenced to a total of five years in prison on Feb. 22, after entering a plea of guilty to charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He was granted probation on the sentence for a period of five years.

Vick was sentenced on charges stemming from an indictment handed down by the grand jury on Jan. 4, 2016.

According to the indictment, Vick knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in another person’s residence on or about May 14, 2015. The indictment additionally states Vick intentionally or wantonly defaced, destroyed or damaged property, causing a loss of $1,000 or more.

The probation revocation order states Vick failed to abide by the terms and conditions of probation when he absconded from drug court.

Hendrickson ordered Vick’s probation revoked and remanded him into custody to begin serving his sentence.

In other court activity, Samantha Fox, 26, of Evarts, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison on Thursday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in improper container.