Arwood, Bruce to wed

Photo submitted

Mr. and Mrs. George Arwood, of Harlan, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Heather Aerial Arwood, to Kevin Michael Bruce, son the late Larry and Lynn Bruce, of Harlan. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of John and Kathy Clem and the late Hubert and Ethel Arwood. She is a 2011 graduate of Harlan High School and attended Southeast Community College. She is presently employed by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Robert and Edith Bruce and the late Nyal and Myrtle Bussell. He is a 2007 graduate of James A. Cawood High School and attended Southeast Community College. He is presently employed by HARH as a respiratory therapist. The wedding will be held Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Elcomb Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the Harlan Center. Everyone is welcome to attend.