Bears close season in regional tourney

Harlan County closed its golf season on Tuesday by placing 12th out of 17 teams in the Region 10 Tournament at the Wasioto Winds Golf Course in Pineville

“I am very proud of what the team was able to accomplish this year,” said first-year coach Anthony Carruba. “We have a lot of youth on the team, and they all gained valuable experience this year that we can build on moving forward.”

The Bears were led by their only senior, Eli Estep, who shot a four-over par 76 to finish in a tie for eighth in the region in the individual competition.

“Eli is my only senior and he will be hard to replace,” Carruba said. “Eli is a great golfer but he was also a great leader and a good example for the younger guys on the team.”

Other members of the team included junior Caleb Ashley, freshman Bradley Akers and eighth-graders Brayden Blakely and Bradley Akers.

———

Whitley County’s Cole Brown managed to win a playoff against Somerset’s Kannon Tucker to earn a berth in the state tournament.

Brown managed to turn in a 75 during the tournament, which was good for a fifth place tie with Tucker. The top two teams, Wayne County, which won the tournament with a 296, and Rockcastle County, which shot a 310, were able to advance to state play, allowing Lee County’s Zack Patterson (who shot a 74), and one more golfer to advance to the state tournament.

With both Brown and Tucker shooting identical 75s, Brown did just enough to win in the playoff.

Whitley County coach Mike Harris said Brown was focused and confident the entire day.

“I have five kids playing, so I go hole to hole checking on them all day,” he said. “Every time I went to watch and give advice Cole was confident all day. He was excited about going into a playoff hole. He told me, ‘it was just another hole.’ And I said, ‘yes you’re correct’. I had no doubt after that. Today was his low round for the year. After going and checking on him through the day, I thought he may have a chance making it to state.”

Wayne County’s Reese Sexton, and Gehring Sexton each shot a 72 along with Rockcastle County’s Cade Burdette, which forced a three-way playoff. Reese won the playoff and 10th Region title with a birdie, while Burdette had a par and placed second. Sexton finished third.

———

Team results included:

Wayne County 296, Rockcastle County 310, Somerset 317, Corbin 319, Clay County 320, South Laurel 337, Barbourville 354, Whitley County 355, Jackson County 360, McCreary Central 360, North Laurel 375, Harlan County 376, Bell County 410, Pulaski County 421, Southwestern (no team score), Knox Central (no team score) and Owsley County (no team score).